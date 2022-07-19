ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MCSD July Golden Apple Award – Anthony Archuleta

By Kirsten Eppler
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

MONTROSE, Colo. (KREX) — They say the grass is always greener on the other side, but the grass is actually the greenest in Montrose County, thanks to this month’s Golden Apple winner, grounds supervisor Anthony Archuleta.

Anthony and his team are responsible for maintaining Montrose’s 13 school campuses. They do everything from irrigation and mowing, to maintenance and repairs. While it may sound like a lot, Anthony and the grounds crew take it on with pride and are happy knowing the kids have green gas to play on. When asked about the value of having grass at schools, Anthony said, “I think it means everything. I look back when I was a kid, at recess we were playing football on asphalt. That was our playgrounds. Now they have grass, so that’s nice.”

Fields and playgrounds are instrumental in childhood development, and Anthony feels good knowing the kids have safe and inviting places to play. He told us, “I feel good about it, it’s very rewarding knowing that we do this for the kids.”

Thank you to the entire Montrose County School District grounds team for your year-round hard work, and congratulations Anthony Archuleta for winning a KREX Golden Apple Award.

