Microsoft Launches 'Sovereign' Cloud for Governments

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Microsoft on Tuesday launched a public cloud for government customers, offering greater control over their data, and has signed up Italian defence group Leonardo and Belgian telecoms firm Proximus as partners. The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a digital transformation in many public sector organisations, and Microsoft...

www.usnews.com

TechCrunch

ByteDance-backed warehouse robotics startup Syrius picks up $7M

The four-year-old company specializes in what’s called automated mobile robots (AMR), in contrast to some of its competitors that offer automated guided vehicles (AGV). In essence, AMRs are robots that can plan routes and react to circumstances in real time and are considered more advanced than AGVs, which follow pre-determined paths.
pymnts

Indian Manufacturer Grasim to Build B2B eCommerce Platform

Indian manufacturing company Grasim Industries says it will spend 2,000 crore ($25 million) over the next five years to build a B2B eCommerce platform for the building materials industry. “The foray into B2B e-commerce is yet another strategic portfolio choice as it crystallizes our intent to invest in the new-age,...
TechCrunch

Where should US-based startups file their patent applications?

You know that if you want to protect the product, you should file a patent application. So, you hire a patent lawyer and file a U.S. patent application. Problem solved, right? Time to start manufacturing and marketing your product. But wait, a patent is a national right. A U.S. patent...
US News and World Report

China Signals a Military Response to a Taiwan Visit by Pelosi

China is warning the U.S. not to allow House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to proceed with a trip to Taiwan she has reportedly planned for next month, even signaling “military but also strategic” consequences for the island nation over which Beijing is becoming increasingly confrontational. Though the California Democrat...
US News and World Report

China Warns of 'Forceful Measures' if U.S. House Speaker Pelosi Visits Taiwan

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's government warned on Tuesday that it would take "forceful measures" if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, after the Financial Times said https://on.ft.com/3B0jKgc she would go to the Chinese-claimed island next month. Pelosi and her delegation will also visit Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore,...
US News and World Report

U.S. Successfully Flight-Tests Raytheon Hypersonic Weapon -Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has successfully tested a Raytheon Technologies Corp air-breathing hypersonic weapon capable of speeds faster than five times the speed of sound, making it the third successful test of that class of weapon since 2013, the Pentagon said in a statement on Monday. The development...
The Associated Press

Intelligent City Raises $30 Million to Advance the Sustainable Urban Housing Industry Using Mass Timber, Automation, and Robotics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- With pressure mounting for cities to address affordable housing needs, decarbonize buildings, and meet sustainability goals, housing technology company Intelligent City raised CAD 22 million (USD 17 million), bringing the total capital invested in the company to CAD 30 million (USD 23 million). As one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings, Intelligent City will use the funding to scale operations, commercialize its Platforms for Life (P4L) building solution, grow factory automation, and expand its footprint across and beyond Canada. Earlier this year, the company completed testing of its building systems and is now verified to work within the new mass timber high-rise building codes in Canada and the US. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005515/en/ Intelligent City is one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Over half of global business leaders believe investing in AI will give them a competitive advantage

PALO ALTO, Calif. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- SambaNova Systems, the company delivering the industry’s only comprehensive software, hardware, and solutions platform to run AI and Deep Learning applications, today announced the results of its global research on AI adoption within enterprise organizations. It found that business leaders are increasingly deploying AI and progress could be further accelerated by moving beyond a fragmented proliferation of small models. Enterprise leaders are placing AI at the core of a multiyear technology strategy and two-thirds (67%) believe it will be transformational or significantly change how they do business in 12 to 24 months. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005308/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechRadar

Microsoft links Holy Ghost ransomware operation to North Korean hackers

Holy Ghost, a lesser-known ransomware (opens in new tab) operator, is most likely being managed by North Korean hackers, Microsoft has said. The company’s Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) has been tracking the malware (opens in new tab) variant for more than a year now, and has found multiple evidence pointing to North Koreans being behind the operation.
The Associated Press

Thales Delivers Solution to Help SAP Customers Control their Data in the Cloud

PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Thales announced a new cloud data protection solution that will protect SAP customers’ sensitive data in SAP applications in public cloud environments. Together, the two companies are offering new capabilities that enable security teams to own and centralise the control of their encryption keys across public clouds while helping meet compliance and regulatory requirements. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005142/en/ ©Thales
The Associated Press

Accenture to Acquire Eclipse Automation to Help Clients Build Factories of the Future

NEW YORK & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Eclipse Automation, a provider of customized manufacturing automation and robotics solutions headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada. The acquisition will allow Accenture to offer automated production lines that leverage the cloud, data and artificial intelligence (AI), making factories and plants smarter and thus, more productive, sustainable and safe. Financial terms were not disclosed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005588/en/ Accenture agreed to acquire Eclipse Automation, a provider of customized manufacturing automation and robotics solutions headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Keysight Introduces Cloud-Based End-to-End Open RAN Architect Test Solutions

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the Keysight Open Radio Access Network Architect (KORA) test solutions are moving to cloud-based deployment for improved flexibility and rapid deployment. In addition, the company’s LoadCore software for testing 5G Core (5GC), is now available as a metered, pay-as-you-go (PAYG) solution in AWS Marketplace to allow customers to scale costs with usage. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005633/en/ Keysight’s LoadCore software simulates 5G UE behavior to validate the 5G Core (Graphic: Business Wire)
forkast.news

Dubai scorches crypto winter with plans to support 40,000 ‘virtual jobs’

Dubai aims to be one of the top 10 cities globally in the metaverse economy, creating 40,000 virtual jobs and adding US$4 billion to the city’s economy in five years. The launch of the Dubai Metaverse Strategy on Monday was aimed at fostering innovation in new technology, Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said on his verified Twitter handle.
Motley Fool

Why the Market Is Wrong on Unity Software's Merger With ironSource

Unity simultaneously announced a costly acquisition and lowered its full-year revenue guidance. The dilution to shareholders as a result of the all-stock merger with ironSource is not ideal. The market is ignoring the long-term impact on Unity’s profitability, which could be substantial. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
TechRadar

Oracle and Google data centers taken down by UK heatwave

Some of the biggest data centers in the UK were forced to power down following the recent record high temperatures. Facilities belonging to Google Cloud and Oracle were among those affected as temperatures in the UK topped the 40C (104F) mark for the first time. The issues led to outages...
TechCrunch

Blizzard QA testers in Albany want to unionize

“There are issues in the video game industry that often go unaddressed because our work is considered a passion instead of a job,” Blizzard Albany associate test analyst Amanda Laven said in a statement. “Quality assurance workers deserve fair treatment and proper compensation for the work we do which is why we chose to form a union.”
freightwaves.com

Samsung leads Series A for visibility data provider Vizion

Supply chain visibility provider Vizion announced Tuesday it has closed a $14 million Series A round led by customer Samsung’s investment arm, Samsung Venture Investment, to continue scaling its sales and product teams supporting its application programming interface. Maersk Growth and Value Stream Ventures also participated in the round...
