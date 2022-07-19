ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

"Law & Order" crew member fatally shot putting up "No Parking" signs in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

By Jessica Moore, Nick Caloway
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Eid3_0gl3n26s00

NEW YORK -- A "Law & Order" set became a real-life crime scene Tuesday in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Police say 31-year-old Johnny Pizzaro was sitting in his car on North Henry Street at around 5 a.m., guarding the NBC production trucks when someone walked up, opened the door, and shot him in the face and neck. The victim was pronounced dead at Woodhull Hospital, CBS2's Jessica Moore reported.

"Early morning, quiet. Just a pop, and a dude ran," one man said.

He told Moore he worked with Pizzaro, putting up "No Parking" fliers and cones along the block where the show "Law & Order: Organized Crime" would be filming later in the morning. He told CBS2 Pizzaro had a wife and six kids.

"He was a great guy, great guy," the man said.

Alexander Gurevich, who works nearby, said tensions are high between residents and film crews, who frequently tell people they can't park on their own block.

"Seems the scenario is 'SVU' just takes up the whole block. They park their trailers left and up and right," Gurevich said.

Gurevich said he wouldn't be surprised if the crew member was shot over the parking debacle.

"When the studios take up the whole block, you know, people are going to snap," he said.

Police have not confirmed the parking dispute was a motive for the killing. They said they are investigating a possible connection, but Pizzaro could have been targeted for some other reason, especially since the shooter didn't take anything from the victim, and, according to police, clearly wanted him dead.

Police said the gunman was wearing all black and took off on foot after the shooting.

NBC and Universal Television shared the following statement with CBS2:

"We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time."

CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke with neighbors on the quiet block, who said they heard at least one gunshot.

"I mean, this is crazy. This is insane," one woman said. "We didn't really even suspect it was gunshots, so we just went back to sleep... Later on, we woke up, and just cops everywhere."

Neighbors said it's a popular spot for productions, especially cop shows.

"They always shoot location around here. 'Law & Order,' 'NYPD Blue,' whatever," the woman added.

They never thought a show about crime would turn into a real-life crime scene.

"No, for real? That's what my daughter said. She said, 'Mom, there was a shooting.' I said, 'No, it's a film.' She said, 'OK, everything's OK?' 'As far as I know,' but I guess it's not," said Betty Gifford.

Pizzaro lived in Queens with his wife and children.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Comments / 23

Martha Turner
4d ago

Oh my God all this killing, You're not safe nowhere. God we need you and your son Jesus Christ to help this world. Praying for this family

Reply(2)
8
Jeffrey W Merkle
4d ago

and the district attorney will give him low bail 🪜 I'm putting a ladder because people are forgetting the latter of love there's no more love in this world nothing but hatred and gun violence

Reply
6
Aurelio Caban
4d ago

this is an enigma l since the 70 actors keep getting shot on set , it's deja vu over and over again, it look like history repeats itself, at least 10 actor have died while shooting a film, or on set,

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Coyote attacks, kills 6 of Martha Stewart’s peacocks

BEDFORD, N.Y. — A coyote killed six of Martha Stewart’s Instagram-famous peacocks during a brazen, daylight attack, the lifestyle maven confirmed Saturday via social media. “RIP beautiful BlueBoy. The coyotes came in broad daylight and devoured him and five others including the magnificent White Boy. Any solutions for...
BEDFORD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
UPI News

Van-swallowing sinkhole caught on camera in New York

July 19 (UPI) -- A van parked at the side of a New York City street was swallowed up by a sinkhole and the moment was caught on camera. The New York City Department of Environmental Protection said personnel responded Monday when the sinkhole opened up on Radcliff Avenue in the Morris Park neighborhood of the Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

21-Year-Old Shot Dead in Uniondale Park

The Homicide Squad is investigating a Homicide that occurred on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 8:58 pm in Uniondale. According to Detectives, First Precinct Officers responded to Uniondale Avenue Park located at 710 Uniondale Avenue for a victim of an apparent gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 21-year-old male victim who was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic, as a result of his injuries.
UNIONDALE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Gurevich
New Jersey 101.5

Bomb threats continue against NJ Walmart stores

A series of bomb threats were made against retail stores and a hospital in New Jersey on Monday. For the second time in a week, the East Brunswick Walmart received a bomb threat. Walmart stores in Old Bridge and Edison also received threats. New Brunswick Today reported a bomb threat...
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
69K+
Followers
22K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy