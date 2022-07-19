ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

All 53: DE Amaré Barno Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleProjected 2022 Stats: 12 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1.5 sacks. It's easy to see why the Panthers fell in love with Barno during the pre-draft process. A long, lanky, speed rusher that has...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

4 players who were robbed in Madden 23’s receiver rankings

We’re starting to see player ratings roll out for Madden 23 with EA Sports releasing the full list of wide receivers and tight ends in this year’s game. While there are a lot that made sense based on recent production and promise in the 2022 NFL season, there are some that are making me irrationally angry. It’s time we look at the Top 10 lists at both WR and TE this year, and then we’ll break down some players who were absolutely robbed.
NFL
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Once Told Jimmy Butler He Was An Idiot For Saying He Would Be A Better NFL Wide Receiver Than Demaryius Thomas And Antonio Brown

The NBA and NFL are often considered to be the pinnacle of athleticism. While bigger players that have a bit of extra height and size thrive in the NBA, the NFL boasts some of the strongest and freakishly fast players in organized team sports. Thanks to the popularity of both sports, though, star athletes, when they are younger, end up playing both before picking the one they are better at.
NBA
Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick’s Chances Of An NFL Return Are Done For Good

The yearly story of Colin Kaepernick coming back to the NFL is now done for good. After being away from the league since 2017, every season since has seen some story about the controversial QB making a return. While Kaepernick has said teams blackballed him, the chances he’s been given...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amar#American Football#De Amar Barno Profile#De Amar Barno Height#Virginia Tech Nfl#N#Depth Chart Projection
Yardbarker

Outfield struggles could lead to the Braves trading for a bat at the deadline

For multiple reasons, there is a chance this year’s trade deadline is a quiet one. First and foremost, the Braves don’t have a lot of holes heading into the second half of the season. The rotation, bullpen, and lineup are all in much better shape than they were this time last year. On top of that, the Braves farm system is as barren as any in baseball. FanGraphs recently ranked it last, and they won’t be the only ones to do that following the recent graduations of Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider. But if there is one area where it feels like the Braves can significantly upgrade ahead of the trade deadline, it’s the outfield.
MLB
TexansDaily

Should Texans Sign Ex Cowboys and Bills WR Cole Beasley?

The Houston Texans entered the offseason in need of playmakers to maximize the development of Davis Mills. They took a big step in the right direction with the additions of Alabama receiver John Metchie III and running backs Marlon Mack and Dameon Pierce. At receiver, the Texans return star Brandin...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

JuJu Smith-Schuster Shows Off His New Look For 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs had to fill the void left by All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill when they traded him to the Miami Dolphins. Enter JuJu Smith-Schuster, who signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs. The length of his contract serves as an audition to see if he’s still got...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Analyst: Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky 'is QB1 with a bullet'

Those who have paid any attention to the situation shouldn't have been surprised when All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward essentially declared last week that free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky is an overwhelming favorite to officially be named the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Trubisky is currently competing against first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett and career backup Mason Rudolph.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Which cities should get an NFL expansion team?

The NFL is always looking to expand its reach to as many fans as possible. More teams joining the league isn’t a matter of if but when. We’ve compiled a list of the cities that deserve an NFL team the most. Your city just might be on it.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys QB Comments On Dak Prescott’s Potential

It doesn’t look good that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott only has one playoff victory in four games. They had a golden opportunity last season when they had the home-field advantage during the Wild Card Round after winning the NFC East. Unfortunately, their offense faltered against the San Francisco...
NFL
Yardbarker

Braves projected to fall short in division race

The Braves have plenty of games remaining against the Mets that could ultimately determine the division race. 12 out of Atlanta’s 68 remaining contests are versus New York. Whoever wins the majority of those has the best shot at the NL East. Those are the most important games, but FiveThirty Eight suggests the Braves’ have a tough schedule to end the season.
MLB
MileHighHuddle

PFF Links Broncos to Free Agent LB Anthony Hitchens

Despite handing big money to Randy Gregory and using a premium draft pick on Nik Bonitto, despite bringing back Josey Jewell and importing Alex Singleton, the national consensus on the Denver Broncos indicates a hole still exists in their revamped linebacker corps. Solutions to fill said hole have varied —...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Radio hosts blast Mets ace Jacob deGrom after latest setback

The New York Mets hoped ace Jacob deGrom was merely one step away in his recovery from a stress reaction in the scapula of his pitching shoulder from making his 2022 MLB season debut. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner completed several successful rehab starts and was on track to throw a simulated game on Tuesday, the same day as the MLB All-Star Game.
MLB
Yardbarker

Bengals reportedly trying to sell naming rights to Paul Brown Stadium after Steelers' decision

The Pittsburgh Steelers generated an interesting combination of revenue and controversy when they changed the name of their home stadium from Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium this summer. Acrisure, an insurance brokerage firm out of Michigan, is reportedly spending over $10 million a year for the stadium's naming rights. To compare, the Pittsburgh-based Heinz ketchup company previously paid an average of $2.85 million per year to have its name attached to the Steelers' home.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy