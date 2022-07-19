ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

On the Prowl Ep. 1: State of the Panthers' Offense

By Matthew Alquiza,Ian Black
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to On the Prowl! In today's episode, we break down the Panthers'...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Buccaneers making obvious mistake with Tom Brady heading into 2022 season

The Buccaneers look like they are going to miss the chance to put Tom Brady on the field as their quarterback wearing one of the best jerseys in sports. In the grand scheme of things, the Buccaneers moving away from the all-time great creamsicle jerseys in favor of anything else was one of the worst decisions made by the team that was not directly related to winning and losing.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Vikings' Quarterback Release

On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings announced the release of a veteran quarterback. The Vikings released former Iowa standout Nate Stanley. The former seventh-round pick will now be free to sign with other NFL teams or perhaps continue his career elsewhere. Not all fans felt bad for Stanley and instead...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AllPanthers

Initial Reactions to the Panthers' New Matte Black Helmet

The Carolina Panthers will be debuting a new alternative matte black helmet in Week 10 on Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons. This is something the fan base has wanted to see for quite some time and with the NFL adjusting the one shell per team rule, the Panthers and others around the league have added an alternate helmet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Once Told Jimmy Butler He Was An Idiot For Saying He Would Be A Better NFL Wide Receiver Than Demaryius Thomas And Antonio Brown

The NBA and NFL are often considered to be the pinnacle of athleticism. While bigger players that have a bit of extra height and size thrive in the NBA, the NFL boasts some of the strongest and freakishly fast players in organized team sports. Thanks to the popularity of both sports, though, star athletes, when they are younger, end up playing both before picking the one they are better at.
NBA
Yardbarker

Which cities should get an NFL expansion team?

The NFL is always looking to expand its reach to as many fans as possible. More teams joining the league isn’t a matter of if but when. We’ve compiled a list of the cities that deserve an NFL team the most. Your city just might be on it.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

Analyst: Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky 'is QB1 with a bullet'

Those who have paid any attention to the situation shouldn't have been surprised when All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward essentially declared last week that free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky is an overwhelming favorite to officially be named the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Trubisky is currently competing against first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett and career backup Mason Rudolph.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Corral#American Football
FanSided

Buccaneers make perfect signing to bolster offense for title run

The Buccaneers offense isn’t going to be the same without Rob Gronkowski as one of the best pass-catchers, but Kyle Rudolph does help. Good teams never stop getting better. The Buccaneers may already have one of the best offenses in the NFL as it stands, but being complacent on their talent is a waste.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

JuJu Smith-Schuster Shows Off His New Look For 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs had to fill the void left by All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill when they traded him to the Miami Dolphins. Enter JuJu Smith-Schuster, who signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs. The length of his contract serves as an audition to see if he’s still got...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Ravens Place WR Devon Williams On Did Not Report List

Williams, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Oregon back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Ravens. During his college career at USC and Oregon, Williams caught 55 passes for 941 yards receiving and seven touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 20 games.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Bengals reportedly trying to sell naming rights to Paul Brown Stadium after Steelers' decision

The Pittsburgh Steelers generated an interesting combination of revenue and controversy when they changed the name of their home stadium from Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium this summer. Acrisure, an insurance brokerage firm out of Michigan, is reportedly spending over $10 million a year for the stadium's naming rights. To compare, the Pittsburgh-based Heinz ketchup company previously paid an average of $2.85 million per year to have its name attached to the Steelers' home.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

How New Orleans Saints' Jameis Winston can still be a franchise QB

By the time veterans report to New Orleans Saints training camp next week, it will have been nearly nine months since Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL in his left knee on Halloween last year, ending a promising start to his 2021 campaign. Replacing future Hall of Famer Drew Brees,...
NFL
Yardbarker

2022 Fantasy Football: RB Sleepers

I know I know. Melvin Gordon is not someone that excites us at this point in his career. He’s 29 years old and the Broncos just drafted Javonte Williams in the 2nd round last year. Why is Gordon a sleeper? Well, Gordon is still a very solid running back. Gordon Re-upped with the Broncos on an incentive-laden deal which show’s he believes in his talent still and is going to want to prove it. Javonte Williams is great and I believe he is the better RB at this point in Gordon’s career. But, it wouldn’t shock me if Gordon handles goal-line work and splits carries with Javonte. The offense was also not good these past 2 years. Insert Russell Wilson and this offense looks a whole lot better. I expect the Broncos to score much more and have a better overall offense. This means more opportunity for both RB’s. The issue with Javonte Williams is that his ADP is in the 2nd round. Where as Gordon’s ADP is at the start of the 7th. It wouldn’t shock me if they end up with similar stats and you are able to get Gordon five rounds later. While he may not provide the same flash he used to, Gordon will still be productive. He should be able to post solid RB2/RB3 numbers this season and be a valuable sleeper.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

2022 Houston Texans win total: Post Watson era doesn't look promising

Houston won only four games last season, a year of distraction due to the legal situation of star quarterback Deshaun Watson. They rid themselves of that headache (mostly) by dealing Watson to Cleveland in the offseason. It was the move to make, but even with last year's rookie QB Davis Mills looking like an NFL-caliber starter, there is still a lot of the roster that needs to be made over. The trade was all about the future but that future is still a ways off.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Lions' Jared Goff in a "real good place" heading into training camp

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is in "a real good place" heading into the 2022-23 season, according to Dan Campbell. Asked about Goff, Campbell said "I think Goff's in a real good place. Finished strong last year. I like the fact that we've got pieces around him that I think are going to help pull the most out of him. We've got some pieces here that complement each other that really will help him be the best that he can be. Listen, he's an accurate quarterback. That's what he does well. He can throw the football and he can put it right on the money." Entering his second season in Detroit, Goff will need to improve on his career averages to this point for the Lions to even entertain a playoff appearance.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns Week One Prediction: Browns Vs. Panthers

With a brand new NFL season just around the corner, the Cleveland Browns are getting ready for possible disappointment with Deshaun Watson. But, no matter what happens with Watson, the Browns will be playing Baker Mayfield and the Panthers in week one. This will be a Browns game that will...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy