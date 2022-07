DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Ulta Beauty issued a statement to WKRG News 5 regarding three people arrested for stealing $8,000 in merchandise from the Destin store. While we do not share policies externally, the safety of our guests and associates is always our highest priority. We believe creating wow experiences with engaged, in-store associates helps prevent shoplifting but unfortunately theft still occurs. Our policies and practices include a variety of best practices and trainings designed to ensure the safety of our guests and associates and mitigate threats. We can confirm that the Ulta Beauty location in Destin was targeted by criminals who were arrested. Our team will continue to work with law enforcement on the matter.

DESTIN, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO