An officer responded on Saturday to a report of a parked vehicle blocking access to the EV charging station next to the Northeast Harbor Marina. The officer found a Porsche SUV blocking the charging station as the complainant had described. The officer couldn’t get contact information for the Porsche owner so permission was given to the Tesla owner to drive on the grass to access the charging station. The officer gave the Tesla owner his business card “should anyone question his choice of a grassy parking spot,” according to the police log.

MOUNT DESERT, ME ・ 2 HOURS AGO