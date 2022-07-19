Northfield council passes conversion therapy ban with highest possible fine

On a 5-1 vote, the Northfield City Council passed a ban prohibiting the practice of conversion therapy for minors and vulnerable adults. Mayor Rhonda Pownell was the lone dissenting vote, believing the county and state would be the more appropriate government entities to enact the ban.

First proposed by the Northfield Human Rights Commission, the ban prohibits the practice of any emotional or physical therapy used to “cure” or “repair” a person’s attraction to the same sex, or their gender identity and expression. There’s no evidence to support the claim these therapies can make someone heterosexual or “straight.”

The City Council also voted to apply the highest possible fine of $1,000 to violations of this ordinance. The ban goes into effect in mid-August.

Northfield now joins other cities, like Red Wing, Minneapolis, St. Paul and Duluth, to ban the practice of conversion therapy for minors.

Last July, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order restricting conversion therapy, but the order does not explicitly ban it statewide.