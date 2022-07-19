ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Worley Helping Shell Cut GOM Assets Carbon Intensity

By Paul Anderson
rigzone.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorley has been tagged by Shell to provide services aligned with the latter's aim to cut carbon intensity of its Gulf of Mexico production. — Global engineering major Worley has been contracted by Shell to provide engineering and procurement services for several of its assets in the Gulf of Mexico on...

www.rigzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Efficient use of cement and concrete to reduce reliance on supply-side technologies for net-zero emissions

Decarbonization strategies for the cement and concrete sector have relied heavily on supply-side technologies, including carbon capture and storage (CCS), masking opportunities for demand-side intervention. Here we show that cross-cutting strategies involving both the supply and demand sides can achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 across the entire Japanese cement and concrete cycle without resorting to mass deployment of CCS. Our analysis shows that a series of mitigation efforts on the supply side can reduce 2050 CO2 emissions by up to 80% from baseline levels and that the remaining 20% mitigation gap can be fully bridged by the efficient use of cement and concrete in the built environment. However, this decarbonization pathway is dependent on how CO2 uptake by carbonation and carbon capture and utilization is accounted for in the inventory. Our analysis underscores the importance of including demand-side interventions at the heart of decarbonization strategies and highlights the urgent need to discuss how to account for CO2 uptake in national inventories under the Paris Agreement.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Universal Hydrogen and Avmax Announce Firm Order for Hydrogen Conversion and Fuel Services for 20 Regional Aircraft

CALGARY, Alberta & LOS ANGELES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- “Canada is the largest regional turboprop market in the world putting a responsibility on companies like Avmax to identify and adopt the technologies that enable us to thrive while reducing environmental impact,” said Scott Greig, SVP and head of Avmax Aircraft Leasing Inc. Today, Universal Hydrogen Co., the leader in hydrogen fuel services and aircraft conversions, announced that Avmax Aircraft Leasing Inc. placed a firm order to convert 20 regional aircraft to run on green hydrogen. Within this order, Avmax has the flexibility to select between Universal Hydrogen’s ATR 72-600 and Dash 8-300 conversion kits. Further, Universal Hydrogen will provide hydrogen fuel to power both Avmax’s leased and owned fleets. Avmax, a large regional lessor, engineering house, MRO, and global aircraft operator, could also become a maintenance and MRO partner to Universal Hydrogen given the company’s solid North American operating footprint and aircraft conversion capabilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005765/en/ Universal Hydrogen and Avmax Announce Firm Order for Hydrogen Conversion and Fuel Services for 20 Regional Aircraft
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell#Energy Efficiency#Gulf Of Mexico#Greenhouse Gas
freightwaves.com

US exports of crude oil and diesel are climbing even higher

At-the-pump prices for gasoline and diesel may be down from all-time peaks but they remain exceptionally high. Meanwhile, as domestic energy resources flow to the highest bidder, more U.S.-produced crude is being loaded on tankers bound for Europe, and more U.S.-refined diesel aboard ships headed to Latin America. “Rising [diesel]...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Associated Press

GomunoInaki Invests in Sustainable Development With Innovative SmartFlower Solar Solution

NAGOYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- GomunoInaki, a Japanese global trading company with R&D functions that specializes in supplying rubber/plastic goods to automotive, housing, home appliances, office infrastructure, and medical industries, installed a Smartflower at their headquarters in Nagoya, Japan in March 2022. The Smartflower, an aesthetically beautiful yet efficient and innovative solar product, was chosen by GomunoInaki to act as a symbol of their support for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, and with the hopes that more companies across Japan will see the need to adopt sustainable energy solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005142/en/ The solar Smartflower was installed in front of the GomunoInaki Headquarters in Nagoya, Japan. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Cleaner, Greener Batteries – Smashing the Limits of Power Storage

Thanks to the boom in renewables, these days the limiting factor of the energy revolution is not power supply as much as power storage. Cleaner, greener batteries are needed to charge our cars, e-bikes, and devices for longer. It is a situation all of us have been in. You’re busy...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

U.S. Pipeline Companies Eye Nat Gas Infrastructure for Growth

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. midstream companies have set their sights on natural gas pipelines and export terminals as a key growth opportunity as investor pressures and political headwinds make new crude oil pipeline projects unpalatable. U.S. pipeline operators are expected to have benefited from high oil and gas prices...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Interior Department advances two offshore wind projects in Gulf

The Interior Department said Wednesday that it is advancing two offshore wind projects in the Gulf of Mexico, identifying an area of roughly 700,000 acres for possible development as the Biden administration looks for ways to expand its clean energy projects to fight climate change. President Joe Biden announced the...
SOMERSET, MA
Reuters

Pandemic, war and 'crazy' prices threaten South African pivot from coal

JOHANNESBURG, July 21 (Reuters) - South Africa, where daily blackouts are a fact of life, knows better than most that it cannot rely on coal power. But just when its plans to shift to renewable energy to help drive Africa's most industrialised economy were gaining momentum, rising costs linked to the pandemic and the war in Ukraine threaten further delay.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Pioneering Spirit Removes Massive Gyda Platform Jacket

Allseas has removed and transported to shore Repsol's massive 30,000-ton Gyda platform following the recent removal of the platform jacket. Offshore contractor Allseas has safely removed and transported to shore Repsol’s massive 30,000-ton Gyda platform following the recent removal of the platform jacket. The massive Pioneering Spirit vessel delivered...
ECONOMY
IFLScience

Go Green With A Top-Earning Career In Sustainable Energy

The environment needs our help, but that doesn’t mean we all need to stop living modern lives and revert back to the Middle Ages. In fact, it’s moving forward with better, greener solutions that will positively impact the environment and make greater change. If you’ve been considering new job opportunities that promise to be lucrative without hurting the environment, we’ve got something even better. You can score top-employment and implement change to improve the environment.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Toshiba Materials in Major Investment to Increase Silicon Nitride Ball Production Capacity

Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd. (President: Katsuaki Aoki) today announced a major investment in a new manufacturing facility for silicon nitride balls on the same site as its headquarters in Yokohama, Japan. The project has a budget of over 5-billion yen (approx. US$38 million) and is expected to see production start in November 2023. It will increase capacity by 50% against fiscal year 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006169/en/ Continued advances in automobile electrification requires solutions that go beyond higher voltage batteries and shorter charging times. One measure to reduce costs and improve performance is...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Blue Bird Expands Its Electrification Ecosystem

MACON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, continues to expand its electrification ecosystem to help electric school bus customers meet their charging infrastructure needs. The company launched its Blue Bird Energy Services business to further accelerate the electrification of the student transportation industry by providing turnkey charging infrastructure solutions for electric school bus fleets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005428/en/ Blue Bird launched its Blue Bird Energy Services business to help electric school bus fleet customers to better meet their charging infrastructure needs. The company offers various electric school bus charging options ranging from AC Level 2 to DC fast-chargers rated at 30, 60, and 120kW. (Photo: Business Wire)
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy