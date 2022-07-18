ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

One Teen Dead, Another Injured in Dallas Apartment Shooting

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne teenage girl has died, and another was injured after a shooting at an apartment building, CBS News reported. Police were called to the Parks at Cliff Creek Apartments at 7310 Marvin D. Love Service Rd. at approximately 8:39 a.m....

Comments / 0

