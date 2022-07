The Danville Otterbots’ up and down season hit a new low over the last week, losing six out of seven dating back to July 11. They first lost both games at home to the Princeton Whistlepigs, 3-1 and 9-1. Hoping time away from home will hit the refresh button, they hit the road for a five game road trip. They first traveled to Bluefield to face the Bluefield Ridge Runners. The first game was a colossal disaster with the ‘Bots only managing four hits while committing three errors, getting shut out 15-0. Bluefield got 16 hits that night.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO