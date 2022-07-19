ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

EU expects Russian gas cutoff, to release winter energy plan

By RAF CASERT Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pVOkj_0gl2q2Za00

Expecting that Russian President Vladimir Putin will cut off vast natural gas supplies to the European Union, the bloc's head office is set to propose energy cuts and savings Wednesday that might make for a much colder winter, but one without massive disruptions.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the EU has approved bans on Russian coal and most oil to take effect later this year but did not include natural gas because the 27-nation bloc depends on it to power factories, generate electricity and heat homes. Now, it fears that Putin will cut off gas anyway to try to wreak economic and political havoc in Europe this winter.

“We are working on the worst possible scenario," said Eric Mamer, spokesman for the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm. “And that scenario — an assumption, therefore — is that Gazprom would no longer deliver any gas — any gas — to Europe.”

Experts were still plotting how to spread the pain of cuts equally among member states under the plan. Up to the last hours, EU officials were putting final touches on how the proposals would look, including how far guidance would go and where mandatory rules would have to kick in.

Early leaks said the plan for call for EU nations to limit gas consumption by as much as 15%, but changes could still come at the last moment.

The aim is to ensure essential industries and services like hospitals could keep functioning, while others would have to cut back. That could include lowering heat in public buildings and enticing families to use less energy at home.

EU nations and the Commission have gone on a buying spree to diversify its natural gas sources away from Russia, but they are still expected to fall far short of providing businesses and homes with enough energy in the cold months.

Just Monday, the leaders of Italy, France and the 27-nation EU sealed energy deals with their counterparts in Algeria, Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates.

Even if the EU has enough gas to keep the lights on and factories running right now, it does so at painfully high prices that have fueled runaway inflation and caused public uproar.

Russia has cut off or reduced gas to some EU countries, and there are fears that the energy crisis will get worse if Moscow does not restart a key pipeline to Germany after scheduled maintenance ends Thursday.

“We already have 12 countries or in certain cases, companies within countries that, from one day to the next, have experienced disruptions, either full or partial flow from gas from Gazprom,” Mamer said. “It is impossible for us to predict how Gazprom is going to act.”

Reliance on Russian gas varies greatly among member states, with Germany heavily affected by any possible cutoff.

Germany’s biggest importer of Russian gas, Uniper, said it had received a letter from Russia’s Gazprom claiming “force majeure” — events beyond its control — as the reason for past and current shortfalls in gas deliveries, a claim that the Uniper rejected.

Analysts say the impact of the move on future gas deliveries is uncertain.

Gazprom reduced gas deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany by 60% last month. The Russian state-owned gas company cited alleged technical problems involving equipment that partner Siemens Energy sent to Canada for overhaul and couldn’t be returned because of sanctions.

German and other European leaders reject that reasoning, saying the reductions were political.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Gazprom#Gas Pipeline#Eu#Russian#The European Union#The European Commission
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Azerbaijan
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
DOPE Quick Reads

Why Has Russia Claimed to Have Destroyed Two US-Made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Missile Launchers?

Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry claimed that its forces destroyed two HIMARS in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It was also alleged that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots after capturing the Luhansk region over the weekend. These allegations emerge following the U.S.' recent provision of four HIMARS to Ukraine as their war against Russia wages on. [i]
nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
ABC News

ABC News

753K+
Followers
167K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy