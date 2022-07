NEW CASTLE, Del. – Enzo Grieco was pleasantly surprised to play on a Liberty National Elite showcase team Friday that was unselfish. “My teammates were very good at getting open,” said the 2024 attackman from Mars Area (PA) and CW Elite. “Normally in the showcase setting there is a lot of 1-on-1 dodging, but my teammates were getting open and working well together. That makes it easy to move the ball around.”

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO