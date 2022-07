It is not every day a generational talent hits the trade market, but one like Juan Soto is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, especially for a team like the New York Yankees. Power hitters are exactly what the Yankees are looking for. The prospect of pairing Aaron Judge with Soto could be too enticing to turn down, even if it requires giving up a monster amount of prospects in the process.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO