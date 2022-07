NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – A head-on crash in Newton County, Missouri kills both drivers. It happened just after 7:00am Thursday morning, on East Highway 86, just west of Newtonia. Investigators say a car driven by 36-year-old Diania Bittner of Neosho, Missouri, crossed the center line and collided with a car driven by 66-year-old Jane Taylor of Stark City, Missouri. Bittner died at the scene. Taylor was flown to a hospital, where she died. There were no other people in either car. Read more about the crash here.

NEWTON COUNTY, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO