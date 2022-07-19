New road department equipment delivered

MARIPOSA COUNTY -- A fast-growing wildfire burning in Mariposa County southwest of Yosemite National Park has triggered evacuation orders Friday afternoon, according to authorities. The so-called Oak Fire started Friday afternoon at around 2 p.m. off Highway 140 and Carstens Road near Midpines in Mariposa County, according to Cal Fire. The fire was initially reported as having burned 60 acres as of around 3:40 p.m., but an hour later official were reporting it had burned over ten times that acreage at approximately 611. An hour after that at 5:40 p.m., the wildfire had exploded to over 1,300 acres.Additional information on the fire...

MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO