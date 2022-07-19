ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Five leading children’s hospitals secure $29M in federal funding to enhance future pandemic readiness

By Bioengineer
bioengineer.org
 1 day ago

A group of children’s hospitals from across the country will coordinate on the response to future pandemics and other disasters through a new $29 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). The group, known as the Pediatric Pandemic Network (PPN), will focus on the unique needs and challenges...

bioengineer.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Cross Country Workforce Solutions Group, a division of Cross Country Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of in-home clinical and non-clinical care for aging seniors, today announced findings from a national survey showing that while most people aged 50-79 years old would prefer at-home care as they age, 91 percent of respondents have not proactively researched the care they may need as they grow older. Further, 34 percent have not thought about their care needs, and awareness of existing managed-at-home care programs, such as PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly), was low among the survey respondents. The study“Aging in Place: Assessing Seniors’ Understanding of Home Healthcare Options” found that 80 percent of respondents had not heard of either program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005081/en/ New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs. (Photo: Business Wire)
EDUCATION
americanmilitarynews.com

Army’s new plan to ‘transform’ soldier health care with technology

The Army wants to dramatically change the way it provides health care to soldiers by accelerating research in a variety of emerging technologies, from using quantum computing that can better detect and treat chronic illnesses to developing synthetic blood, according to newly released plans. Army Futures Command, charged with synchronizing...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
State
Maryland State
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
Virginia, IL
State
Virginia State
Chicago, IL
Health
Washington, DC
Health
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

New Data Reveals Consumers Still Struggle with Healthcare Literacy

Third annual report from Optavise (formerly DirectPath) demonstrates why ongoing health benefits education is critical. CARMEL, Ind., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optavise (formerly known as DirectPath), a one-stop shop for employee benefits programs offering a combination of products, technology, and expert guidance, today released a new report, Healthcare Literacy Takes One Step Forward, Two Steps Back.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

First nationwide, small-area analysis study details US health spending by region

A new study by researchers at Yale, Stanford, and Dartmouth provides the first nationwide, small-area analysis of the variation in spending by the three main funders of health care in the United States: Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurers. The researchers' goal: to see whether there are regions that have low health spending by each of the three payers simultaneously or whether distinct factors drive health spending variation among the payers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

IT in health care has produced modest changes, so far

It has never been hard to imagine how information technology (IT) might improve health care services. Fast messaging replacing faxes. Electronic health records that can be accessed more easily. Software that can inform doctors' decisions. Telemedicine that makes care more flexible. The possibilities seem endless. But as a new review...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Community Health Center#Pandemic
HIT Consultant

Canvas Medical Raises $24M for EMR & Payments Platform

– Canvas Medical, the EMR that enables clinicians and developers to power the future of care delivery, has raised $24M in Series B funding led by M13 with participation from Haystack and previous investors Inspired Capital, IA Ventures, Upfront Ventures, and Irongrey. – In addition to this funding, Canvas has...
SOFTWARE
MedicalXpress

New genomic research shows why testing malaria vaccines in the clinic is as rigorous as natural exposure in the field

Malaria is the deadliest mosquito-borne parasitic infection of humans. In 2021, after a century of research, the World Health Organization (WHO) approved the world's first malaria vaccine. That vaccine reduces the incidence of malaria infections in young children aged 5-17 months by only 30 percent, meaning that it remains critical to continue developing and testing more effective vaccines.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Instagram
HIT Consultant

The Benefits of Supporting Medical Information Teams with AI Agents

Life science organizations field a wide range of requests for medical information from the healthcare providers and patients they serve. Addressing these inquiries is important from numerous perspectives, from customer support and pharmacovigilance to post-market surveillance, medication adherence and patient outcomes. Global organizations face two related challenges in answering requests...
HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Hack of Jobless Aid Vendor Spotlights Gaps in State Systems

The hack of an unemployment insurance technology company that disrupted more than a dozen state agencies’ systems caught the attention of the US Department of Labor and its independent watchdog. And although the system outages were short-lived, the incident reiterates the importance of best practices within the unemployment system,...
NEBRASKA STATE
HIT Consultant

6 Success Strategies as CMS Drives More Accountable Care by 2030

For the better part of a decade, the shift toward value-based care in the U.S. has been driven by the establishment of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI). Working to develop, test and evaluate new payment and delivery models in Medicare, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, CMMI has taken aim at improving the provider experience, generating better patient outcomes and reducing the overall cost of care.
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

New research calls for a health equity lens in commercial tobacco product regulation

University of Minnesota School of Public Health Assistant Professor Dana Mowls Carroll co-authored a recent commentary in Preventive Medicine on how commercial tobacco policies contribute to inequities, including the unequal and unjust burden of tobacco-related disease and death among racialized populations. The researchers explained that policies allow the continued sale...
INDUSTRY
Fortune

Maven CEO Kate Ryder on providing women’s health care services in a post-Roe United States

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. On this week’s episode of Fortune’s Leadership Next podcast, co-host Alan Murray talks with Kate Ryder, the CEO of Maven, about the growth of her women's and family health care company, now valued at more than $1 billion. They also discuss the changes—both known and unknown—for women's health care providers, employers and women in the workforce since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy