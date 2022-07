The Liberty Hill ISD Board of Trustees approved a revised dress code for schools across the district on July 18. Perhaps the most notable change is the authorization of male students to wear earrings, which was previously prohibited. In addition, small nostril studs are now allowed for both genders. However, bridge and septum piercings along with all other facial piercings are still banned.

LIBERTY HILL, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO