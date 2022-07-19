ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WATCH: Van falls into sinkhole on rainy day in NYC

By Aliza Chasan, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mnZ0i_0gl2de9q00

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx ( WPIX ) – A sinkhole large enough to swallow an entire van opened up on a street in the Bronx during a rainy Monday in New York City.

Police cordoned off the area in the neighborhood of Morris Park after the sinkhole formed, with bits of street continuing to slowly fall away as spectators stood and watched. Pieces of the pavement eventually began to crumble under the wheels of a white van parked along Radcliff Avenue.

The entire van later fell into the hole, its alarms going off as tumbled toward the bottom. Another car parked near the van also looked to be in danger of falling into the hole, but ultimately remained on the pavement.

Flooding, storm causes ‘extensive delays’ in NYC subway system

No injuries were reported as a result of the sinkhole, FDNY officials said. Work crews were set to remain on scene overnight, according to Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson.

Gibson said 75 customers were left without water service because of the hole.

“I have never seen a sinkhole so big in my life,” Gibson tweeted.

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) at the site of the sinkhole investigating on Monday. The department had initially said the sinkhole was “not likely weather-related,” according to told NY1 , an NYC news outlet, but officials later said they were investigating all possible causes.

Monday’s heavy rains, meanwhile, had wreaked havoc on traffic and public transportation in the area, flooding intersections in New York and New Jersey and sending waters pouring into some MTA subway stations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Storms cause big problems across NYC area

NEW YORK - Parts of the New York City region turned into rivers and waterfalls after the heavy rain on Monday. At one point, a sinkhole opened up in the Bronx swallowing a van. "As soon as I come out to smoke my cigarette, I see the van," said Tony...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

Man plunges to death from Brooklyn NYCHA building

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man plummeted to his death from a Brooklyn public housing building on Wednesday morning, police said. The unidentified man plunged from a building at Dumont and Rockaway avenues in Brownsville around 9:45 a.m. The man was found unconscious and unresponsive behind a New York...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
Bronx, NY
Accidents
County
Bronx, NY
PIX11

NYC subway cleaner punched in the face unprovoked at work: NYPD

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 71-year-old New York City subway cleaner was injured when she was punched in the face unprovoked while working, police said. The assault happened at the Stillwell Avenue-Coney Island subway station on July 13 at 3:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The subway cleaner, who was contracted by the MTA […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Flooding, storm causes ‘extensive delays’ in NYC subway system

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Train service ran with “extensive delays” on Monday night as rain poured down across the region, MTA officials said. Video from the Dyckman Street subway station showed water pouring onto the tracks. While responding to pictures from the scene outside the station, the NYC subway Twitter account explained a single clogged […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Gibson
Shore News Network

Four People Shot on Rockaway Avenue in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY – A black male being chased by others in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn pulled a gun and began firing on Sunday. Police said four people were shot and wounded during the shooting that took place around 8:11 pm near the intersection of Livonia Avenue and Rockaway Avenue.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Sinkhole#Accident#Fdny#Ny1
bronx.com

James Thrower, 31, Murdered

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in ascertaining the whereabouts of the individual, depicted in the attached surveillance photographs and video clip, who is wanted in connection to a homicide, that occurred within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Details...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Manhattan shooting: Boy, 14, struck in East Harlem dies of wounds

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — The 14-year-old boy who was shot in the head Tuesday afternoon in East Harlem has died of his injuries, according to the NYPD. The victim, now identified by police as Justin Streeter, was one of two teen boys shot shortly after leaving a deli near East 128th Street and Lexington Avenue […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Accidents
Commercial Observer

Chick-fil-A to Open New East Flatbush Location

Chick-fil-A is hatching plans to open a 6,000-square-foot outpost in East Flatbush, Brooklyn in 2023. The chicken chain inked a 20-year ground lease for its first-ever ground-up, stand alone restaurant in New York City at 1573 to 1575 Flatbush Avenue, the New York Post first reported. Asking rent was above $100 per square foot, according to Henry Henderson, who brokered the deal in-house for landlord Marx Realty.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Motorcyclist strikes pedestrian in Harlem, both hospitalized

A motorcyclist struck a pedestrian on a Harlem street, police said Monday. The 37-year-old motorcyclist was critically hurt and taken to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital. The pedestrian, whose age wasn’t immediately available, was in stable condition at the same hospital. The collision happened at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday when the motorcyclist, heading north on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd., struck ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNCT

WNCT

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy