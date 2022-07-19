ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

‘Good Samaritan’ praised for actions in Indiana mall shooting

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G5otI_0gl2dMSs00

GREENWOOD, Ind. ( WXIN ) — Police say the actions of an Indiana man saved lives after a shooter opened fire in the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, a lone suspect entered the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall in Bartholomew County and opened fire, killing three people and injuring two more.

The shooter was shot and killed by a man, later identified as Elisjsha Dicken, who was visiting the mall. The Good Samaritan, as police called him, was armed with a handgun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W25ni_0gl2dMSs00
Picture of Elisjsha Dicken, who was identified as the Good Samaritan, provided by his attorney and spokesperson Guy Relford.

Police said the 22-year-old Dicken, of Seymour, Indiana, was near the cookie counter, close to the main walkways of the mall. A witness said after the shooting, he moved closer to the downed shooter.

“There was a guy with his pistol held on the bathroom, and I believe that guy to have possibly been the guy, to have shot the shooter,” said Mike Wright, a witness to the shooter.

Wife, husband among Indiana mall victims; gunman identified

After the shooting, Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison called Dicken “the real hero.”

“Investigators are still questioning the individual involved, but it appears that a Good Samaritan that was armed observed the shooting in progress and shot the shooter,” said Ison. “I’m going to tell you, the real hero of the day was the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in the food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began.”

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers also issued a statement, calling the man’s actions heroic.

“As of now, we do not know the shooter’s identity or motive. We do know that someone we are calling the ‘Good Samaritan’ was able to shoot the assailant and stop further bloodshed,” he said. “This person saved lives tonight. On behalf of the City of Greenwood, I am grateful for his quick action and heroism in this situation.”

Attorney General Todd Rokita also issued a statement, praising the man’s actions.

“The bravery of the armed individual who took action to stop the shooter undoubtedly saved lives, and for that I and many others are grateful,” Rokita said via Twitter .

Indiana lawmakers said they were grateful for his actions. In a statement, Sen. Mike Braun said he was grateful for the man.

“Praying for families of those killed in a senseless act of violence in Greenwood tonight, and grateful for the brave armed citizen who took action to stop the perpetrator and prevent further tragic loss of life,” Braun said via Twitter .

‘It was chaos’: Witnesses describe scene inside mall during shooting

Rep. Jim Banks said: “I am praying for the three victims of the tragedy in Greenwood this weekend and their families. It’s painful to see this sort of senseless violence so close to home. But I’m grateful a good guy with a gun was there to prevent further casualties.”

“Today, we continue to pray for the families of the fallen and those injured in yesterday’s senseless tragedy. Please join me in recognizing the heroism of the citizen who subdued the shooter and whose actions surely prevented further loss of life,” said Congressman Jim Baird.

Congressman Greg Pence said Dicken “ended the trajectory of this incident.”

“Yesterday, and the coming days will be difficult for the community of Greenwood. I ask everyone to join me in praying for the victims of last night’s tragedy at Greenwood Park Mall, and those who have lost a loved one,” said Pence. “We commend not only local and federal law enforcement agencies for their swift and coordinated response, but also the law-abiding Good Samaritan who ended the trajectory of this incident.”

Greenwood Park Mall sent the following statement Monday morning, “We grieve for the victims of yesterday’s horrific tragedy in Greenwood. Violence has no place in this or any other community. We are grateful for the strong response of the first responders, including the heroic actions of the Good Samaritan who stopped the suspect.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Speculation grows around motive for Greenwood Park Mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The investigation into Sunday’s mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall is opening up more questions about why the shooter opened fire. Online theories are adding to questions about the motive in the case. A husband, his wife and another man died, and Elisjsha...
GREENWOOD, IN
Wave 3

Seymour residents want Indiana mall hero honored

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Elisjsah Dicken, 22, is credited as stopping Sunday’s mass shooting at an Indianapolis area shopping mall after 15 seconds. He fired ten times, striking the gunman with eight bullets and killing the gunman. Police said Dicken lives in Seymour, Indiana. John Mellencamp is arguably Seymour’s...
SEYMOUR, IN
WGN News

Police: Indiana mall gunman fired 24 times in 15 seconds

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man who shot five people in a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall, killing three of them, fired 24 times within 15 seconds before he was shot and killed by an armed bystander, authorities said Tuesday. Preliminary autopsy results show gunman Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood...
GREENWOOD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

Autopsy report released in Greenwood Park Mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Johnson County Coroner’s Office is releasing details in its investigation into the Greenwood Park Mall shooting. On Tuesday, the coroner’s office released details from the autopsy reports. In the report, the coroner said the shooter sustained eight gunshot wounds. The report detailed that the suspect in the case, 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman […]
GREENWOOD, IN
Wave 3

Gun owners, activists react to Indiana ‘Good Samaritan’ who stopped mall shooter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Indiana man praised for quickly ending the rampage of a mass shooter was breaking mall rules Sunday when he entered the building with a firearm. A statement posted to the Greenwood Park mall website said, “We grieve for the victims of yesterday’s horrific tragedy at Greenwood Park Mall. Violence has no place in this or any other community. We are grateful for the strong response of the first responders, including the heroic actions of the good Samaritan who stopped the suspect.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Pence
Person
Mike Braun
wgclradio.com

WGCL News – Greenwood Park Mall Gunman Identified

The gunman who shot and killed three people at the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday has been identified. Fox 59 says the man, 20-year-old Johnathan Douglas Sapirman of Greenwood, entered the mall with two rifles, a pistol and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. He went into a mall restroom shortly before 5:00 Sunday afternoon.
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

1 dies after motorcycle, pickup collision in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind.(WISH) — A person is dead after a motorcycle and pickup truck collided Wednesday morning in Greenwood, according to the Greenwood Police Department. The crash happened near Country Line and Graham roads at approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The motorcycle was traveling east. As the motorcyclist attempted to pass a vehicle by crossing the center of the westbound lane, the motorcycle collided with a pickup truck that was traveling west, according to Greenwood police.
GREENWOOD, IN
WIBC.com

Autopsy Says Death of Indianapolis Man in IMPD’s Custody was a Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS–The Marion County Coroner’s Office said the death of an Indianapolis man in police custody back in April was the result of a homicide. On Wednesday morning, the coroner said Herman Whitfield III, 39, died from cardiopulmonary arrest as a result of police using a taser back on April 25. The report also said Whitfield’s morbid obesity and hypertensive cardiovascular disease were also contributing factors in his death.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Good Samaritan#Violent Crime#The Greenwood Park Mall
cbs4indy.com

Motorcycle crash in Greenwood claims 1 life

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A motorcycle crash in Greenwood claimed one life Wednesday morning. At approximately 10:32 a.m. Wednesday, Greenwood PD was dispatched to the area of County Line Road and Graham Road on a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck. Witnesses told police that...
GREENWOOD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WNDU

Gov. Holcomb issues statement after Greenwood Park Mall shooting

(WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb released an additional statement in the wake of Sunday’s tragic shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. “I join all Hoosiers in being grateful for the quick, heroic actions taken by an individual citizen and first responders on Sunday evening in Greenwood, surely preventing further loss of life and injuries,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I stand with the community in grieving the loss of lives, and my thoughts are also with the many people impacted by this traumatic incident, including innocent bystanders whose lives are forever changed.”
GREENWOOD, IN
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy