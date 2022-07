AUGUSTA—The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced today that it has opened a new office in Biddeford. Located at 457 Alfred Street in the former Journal Tribune building, the office opened to the public on Monday, July 18. This office, which replaces a previous temporary location in Biddeford, provides in-person services to residents of eastern York County and southern Cumberland County and complements the Sanford DHHS Office.

BIDDEFORD, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO