ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Jan. 6 committee Chair Bennie Thompson tests positive for Covid

NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanuary 6 committee Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., has tested...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Mo Brooks, betrayed by Trump in losing election bid, says he's willing to testify about Jan. 6

Correction: A previous version of the story incorrectly indicated Brooks lost a re-election bid for the House of Representatives. Tuesday's election was a runoff for Senate. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., the pro-Trump election-denier who lost his election bid for Senate this week, on Wednesday said that he'd be willing to publicly testify about January 6 to the House select committee if subpoenaed.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Rodney Davis’ loss in Tuesday’s Illinois GOP primary is opening up a committee gavel next year — if Republicans retake the majority.

Davis was in line to lead the House Administration Committee, which has oversight over Capitol security, election reforms and other issues. What’s happening: Rep. Rodney Davis’s loss on Tuesday night — in a closely watched primary against Trump-endorsed Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) — is sparking another round of musical chairs as Republicans eye potential House committee gavels next year.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin's Sen. Ron Johnson on defensive after staff texts revealed in Jan. 6 hearings

HUDSON, Wis. -- His campaign for a third term in the United States Senate was already a steep climb, but Ron Johnson now has to answer to voters' concerns about his office's being implicated in the January 6 Capitol Assault investigation."He is the most vulnerable Republican senator on the ballot this November in part because Wisconsin voted for Joe Biden," Ed O'Keefe, CBS News Senior White House and Political Correspondent, explained to WCCO. "It is one of the few we're watching on a national level, and Wisconsin has an opportunity to set the agenda for the next two years."At its...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc
NBC News

Did Trump’s habit of politicizing government extend to the Secret Service?

WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... Dan Cox wins the GOP primary in MD-GOV, while Wes Moore leads the Democratic contest, but it’s still too early to call. ... Glenn Ivey is ahead of Donna Edwards in Maryland-04 (NBC News hasn’t called the race). ... Neil Parrott beats Matthew Foldi in GOP’s Maryland-06 primary. ... President Biden announces executive actions on climate in Massachusetts. ... The House passes a bill codifying legal same-sex marriage by 267-157 vote, with 47 Republicans voting in favor and 157 voting against. ... And Senate Democrats coalesce around scaled-back Biden bill.
NBC News

Poll shows close GOP primary for Michigan governor

A new poll shows the GOP primary for governor in Michigan is a wide open race, with three Republicans battling for the top spot. Conservative commentator Tudor Dixon held a slight lead in the race, but just within the poll's margin of error, with 19% backing Dixon, 15% backing businessman Kevin Rinke, and 13 percent supporting chiropractor Garrett Soldano.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy