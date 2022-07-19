ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thor: Love And Thunder’s Chris Hemsworth And Chris Pratt Share Shirtless Photos Two Hours Apart

By Corey Chichizola
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32inNS_0gl2VpGF00
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Landing a role as a superhero is a dream gig for many actors out there, especially as the comic book genre continues to dominate the entertainment industry. But securing that job often requires actors to get into superhero shape so they can really sell it. Funny enough Thor: Love and Thunder’s Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt recently shared shirtless photos just two hours apart.

Both Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt are known for getting super ripped for their ongoing roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The public was particularly shocked by the latter actor, who transformed from his everyman appearance in Parks & Rec into a bonafide leading man. Pratt recently shared a progress photo online, where he’s looking super swole. Check it out below, courtesy of Instagram.

Hello, abs. Chris Pratt has clearly been putting in the hours at the gym, as he’s looking pretty massive. Pratt seemed to give himself a pat on the back, as the caption reads “lookin cut.” Indeed he is, although it’s unclear where the image is from. Although he did recently wrap his work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as well as the mysterious holiday special. In short: Star-Lord is in the building.

The image that Chris Pratt also has a touching easter egg if you look at it closely. On the mirror’s frame you can see a post-it note written by his and Anna Faris’ son Jack. It says “See ya at 8:00ish” with a heart by his name. It’s an adorable look into Pratt’s personal life, and shows how he keeps his kids close to his heart while filming.

Not one to be left out of the fun, Chris Hemsworth posted his own shirtless photos on Instagram just a few hours after his Thor: Love and Thunder co-star. In fact, he posted a series of 3 that the internet can properly thirst over his god-like physique. Check it out below,

Holy superhero biceps. While Chris Hemsworth has always been known for his ripped body, the 38 year-old has gotten into even more killer shape over the past few years. That transformation happened specifically for Thor: Love and Thunder, which included a nude scene. But Hemsworth is also leading the Extraction franchise for Netflix, which also requires him to be ripped and do truly insane fight choreography. Clearly those efforts are paying off.

Fans were delighted that Chris Pratt and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy had a role in Thor: Love and Thunder. While the Guardians didn’t have a ton of screen time, it was fun to watch the God of Thunder terrorize the cosmic heroes with his ego. We’ll just have to see if they’re eventually reunited on the big or small screen sometime in the future.

Thor: Love and Thunder is in theaters now, although it has taken a dip at the box office. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qX8Sc_0gl2VpGF00

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

