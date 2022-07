One thing about the pandemic, it forced us to pay attention to the connection between mental health and physical health. Even if you haven’t gotten COVID (yet), you’ve likely felt the emotional impacts of isolation, worry, and grief down to your very bones. That’s not “all in your head,” either: Science has continually confirmed that the health of our bodies and minds are inextricably intertwined. And now, a new study suggests that stress not only makes us more vulnerable to certain diseases, but it also actually ages our immune systems in a way that can make us more vulnerable to everything, The Washington Post reported.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO