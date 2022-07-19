Early Tuesday house fire deemed arson

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire crews put out a fire on SW. Jefferson Avenue in Peoria Tuesday afternoon. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Clint Kuhlman said the fire started after a spark from a welder entered the ventilation system, causing flames and smoke to erupt. When fire crews arrived, they...
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Tuesday night 40 shots were fired and two women were hit in Peoria’s East Bluff Neighborhood. Surveillance video captured the sound when the bullets began flying. “It sounded like World War II or something,” said East Bluff resident and community activist, Jessie McGown Jr....
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A spark from a welder caused Peoria firefighters to battle a Tuesday afternoon fire at GRM Industries and Natural Fiber Welding in Peoria. The fire broke out just after 1 PM Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming the building, with crews quickly putting...
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s been a busier than average month for Peoria firefighters responding to natural gas leaks. The Peoria Fire Department has responded to 13 calls involving gas leaks in just the past two weeks. But Interim Chief Shawn Sollberger says many of them were preventable, as more people dig in their yards for Spring and Summer projects.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – It wasn’t just electrical shock that claimed the life of a Roanoke man who was one of five people initially injured putting up a gutter on a LaSalle County home. That’s the finding of Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, conducting an autopsy Wednesday on Seth...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – One of the five employees of a Roanoke-based company electrocuted while installing a gutter last week has died. The Coroner in Sangamon County — Jim Allmon — says Seth Durand, 22, was pronounced dead Tuesday morning at Springfield’s Memorial Hospital. The incident happened...
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man has been arrested after a 3-year-old was shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon in a Peoria home. Randyn D. Duncan was arrested for endangering the life or health of a child and obstruction of justice. Peoria Police say Duncan was with the injured...
SPRINGFIELD (25 News Now) - Autopsy results were released Wednesday in the death of a Roanoke man, who was injured in last week’s incident in LaSalle County. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office says preliminary autopsy results show 22-year-old Seth Durand had blunt force injuries to the head, and electrical burns.
The company who lost an employee to a workplace accident near Streator is reacting to the death. Double L Seamless Gutters out of Roanoke used their Facebook page to say they're grieving the death of co-worker and friend Seth Durand. The company says when they return to work, they will work with a different purpose and work in honor of Seth because they know he would want them to get back to work.
Tragedy in Putnam County. Police and paramedics were called Monday evening to a home on West Bottom Road in Granville for a man found under a lawn tractor. Pronounced dead at the scene was 67-year-old Neil L. Hammerich of Granville. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A victim was taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in his hand and leg Tuesday night in Peoria. According to Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth, officers responded at 11:23 p.m. to Frye Avenue. That’s where they found a male victim with self-inflicted gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, and is expected to be okay.
GALESBURG — A Galesburg home was struck by gunfire, but no one was reported injured, as individuals in two vehicles apparently shot at each other Tuesday night. Officers were called to a home in the 500 block of West Tompkins Street at 10:11 p.m., where the residents explained they were getting ready for bed when they heard a gunshot come through their window. Two minor children were also in the home at the time, asleep.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two women are in the hospital after a shooting in Peoria Tuesday night. According to Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth, officers responded to three ShotSpotter alerts in the area of Wisconsin and Arcadia with a total of over 40 shots fired around 10:27 p.m. Officers found two female adult gunshot victims with non-life-threatening injuries. There were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two people were taken to the hospital late Monday night after a crash in Peoria. According to a release from the Peoria Fire Department, crews arrived on scene to the area of West McClure and University around 9:30 p.m., finding a two-vehicle accident with a passenger of one of vehicles entrapped. The vehicle had extensive front and passenger side damage. Crews removed the passenger side doors of the vehicle and used the ‘jaws of life’ and hydraulic cutters to get them out. They were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
PEORIA (25 News Now) - No victims have been found after a 17-round ShotSpotter alert Monday afternoon in Peoria. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says evidence of a shooting was found in the area of West Malone and South Westmoreland after the alert that came in just before 1 p.m.
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The dead man discovered in a wooded area of Pekin on Monday has been identified, but his cause of death is yet to be announced. The man, found in a wooded area off Court Street in Pekin, has been identified as a 38-year-old from Northern Illinois. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified.
SPRINGFIELD (25 News Now) - A 22-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered in an electric shock incident in Streator last week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says 22-year-old Seth Durand died Tuesday morning. He was taken to a Springfield hospital for injuries he sustained in the incident in...
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters and paramedics were called around 9:35 p.m. Monday to the area of W. McClure and N. University for an accident with extrication. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Michael Hughes said crews arrived to find a two-vehicle crash with a passenger in one of the vehicles entrapped.
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria fire crews were called around 5:15 a.m. Monday to the area of W. Susan Curve Court and N. Stephen Drive on reports of a structure fire. Firefighters arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the roof of the home. Additional crews made entry, finding fire in the attic, which was brought under control within about 10 minutes.
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A mid-day shooting Wednesday has left a 3-year-old shot in the leg. It happened near Frink and Main in Peoria. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says the child is in stable condition. He says there is no threat to the public and the investigation is...
Comments / 0