Science

Machine learning approach towards explaining water quality dynamics in an urbanised river

By Benjamin SchÃ¤fer
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuman activities alter river water quality and quantity, with consequences for the ecosystems of urbanised rivers. Quantifying the role of human-induced drivers in controlling spatio-temporal patterns in water quality is critical to develop successful strategies for improving the ecological health of urban rivers. Here, we analyse high-frequency electrical conductivity and temperature...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Super-resolved fluorescence imaging of peripheral nerve

Traditional histopathologic evaluation of peripheral nerve employs brightfield microscopy with diffraction limited resolution of"‰~"‰250Â nm. Though electron microscopy yields nanoscale resolution of the nervous system, sample preparation is costly and the technique is incompatible with living samples. Super-resolution microscopy (SRM) comprises a set of imaging techniques that permit nanoscale resolution of fluorescent objects using visible light. The advent of SRM has transformed biomedical science in establishing non-toxic means for investigation of nanoscale cellular structures. Herein, sciatic nerve sections from GFP-variant expressing mice, and regenerating human nerve from cross-facial autografts labelled with a myelin-specific fluorescent dye were imaged by super-resolution radial fluctuation microscopy, stimulated emission depletion microscopy, and structured illumination microscopy. Super-resolution imaging of axial cryosections of murine sciatic nerves yielded robust visualization myelinated and unmyelinated axons. Super-resolution imaging of axial cryosections of human cross-facial nerve grafts demonstrated enhanced resolution of small-caliber thinly-myelinated regenerating motor axons. Resolution and contrast enhancement afforded by super-resolution imaging techniques enables visualization of unmyelinated axons, regenerating axons, cytoskeleton ultrastructure, and neuronal appendages of mammalian peripheral nerves using light microscopes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An investigation into the effects of soil and fastener-freezing on ground vibrations induced by high-speed train in frozen regions

With the expansion of high-speed railway network in the world, it is inevitable for railways to pass through seasonal frozenÂ regions. Since in a seasonal frozenÂ region the ground can have significantly different mechanical properties between the freezing season and the warm season, train-induced ground vibration is also season-dependent but it has not received enough attention up to now. This paper gives an investigation into the effects of soil and fastener-freezing on ground vibrations induced by high-speed train in frozen regions. Based on the well-established relationships between soil mechanical properties and freezing temperature, a frozen ground is shown to be still represented by a layered ground and therefore, previously developed models for predicting ground vibration generated by a train running along a track resting on a layered ground can be readily applied. The effects of low temperature on the dynamical properties of fasteners are also considered. Results show that, due to the increased Young's modulus at freezing condition, the vibration level of a frozen ground near the track is lower than that of the non-frozen counterpart. However, well away from the track, the vibration level of the frozen ground is much stronger than that of the non-frozen one, mainly due to the much-reduced loss factor of the frozen ground, which results in slower attenuation of vibration with propagating distance. Results also show that, the difference in ground vibration between a frozen ground and its non-frozen counterpart is mainly caused by freezing of the ground. The emphasis of this study lies in making clear the characteristics of train-induced ground vibration in frozen regions and the differences between frozen and non-frozen regions, providing some new fundamental insights about this practical problem, which have significant engineering guidance and application value.
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

Spongy all-in-liquid materials by in-situ formation of emulsions at oil-water interfaces

Printing a structured network of functionalized droplets in a liquid medium enables engineering collectives of living cells for functional purposes and promises enormous applications in processes ranging from energy storage to tissue engineering. Current approaches are limited to drop-by-drop printing or face limitations in reproducing the sophisticated internal features of a structured material and its interactions with the surrounding media. Here, we report a simple approach for creating stable liquid filaments of silica nanoparticle dispersions and use them as inks to print all-in-liquid materials that consist of a network of droplets. Silica nanoparticles stabilize liquid filaments at Weber numbers two orders of magnitude smaller than previously reported in liquid-liquid systems by rapidly producing a concentrated emulsion zone at the oil-water interface. We experimentally demonstrate the printed aqueous phase is emulsified in-situ; consequently, a 3D structure is achieved with flexible walls consisting of layered emulsions. The tube-like printed features have a spongy texture resembling miniaturized versions of "tube sponges" found in the oceans. A scaling analysis based on the interplay between hydrodynamics and emulsification kinetics reveals that filaments are formed when emulsions are generated and remain at the interface during the printing period. Stabilized filaments are utilized for printing liquid-based fluidic channels.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Structure-based prediction of BRAF mutation classes using machine-learning approaches

The BRAF kinase is attracting a lot of attention in oncology as alterations of its amino acid sequence can constitutively activate the MAP kinase signaling pathway, potentially contributing to the malignant transformation of the cell but at the same timeÂ rendering it sensitive to targeted therapy. Several pathologic BRAF variants were grouped in three different classes (I, II and III) based on their effects on the protein activity and pathway. Discerning the class of a BRAF mutation permits to adapt the treatment proposed to the patient. However, this information is lacking new and experimentally uncharacterized BRAF mutations detected in a patient biopsy. To overcome this issue, we developed a new in silico tool based on machine learning approaches to predict the potential class of a BRAF missense variant. As class I only involves missense mutations of Val600, we focused on the mutations of classes II and III, which are more diverse and challenging to predict. Using a logistic regression model and features including structural information, we were able to predict the classes of known mutations with an accuracy of 90%. This new and fast predictive tool will help oncologists to tackle potential pathogenic BRAF mutations and to propose the most appropriate treatment for their patients.
SCIENCE
#Water Resources#Water Management#Water Quality#Water Year#Water Rights#Citizen Science#Gam
Nature.com

Artificial microtubules for rapid and collective transport of magnetic microcargoes

Directed transport of microcargoes is essential for living organisms as well as for applications in microrobotics, nanotechnology and biomedicine. Existing delivery technologies often suffer from low speeds, limited navigation control and dispersal by cardiovascular flows. In cell biology, these issues are largely overcome by cytoskeletal motors that carry vesicles along microtubule highways. Thus inspired, here we developed an artificial microtubule (AMT), a structured microfibre with embedded micromagnets that serve as stepping stones to guide particles rapidly through flow networks. Compared with established techniques, the microcargo travels an order of magnitude faster using the same driving frequency, and dispersal is mitigated by a strong dynamic anchoring effect. Even against strong fluid flows, the large local magnetic-field gradients enable both anchoring and guided propulsion. Finally, we show that AMTs can facilitate the self-assembly of microparticles into active-matter clusters, which then enhance their walking speed by bridging over stepping stones collectively. Hence, we demonstrate a unique strategy for robust delivery inside microvascular networks and for minimally invasive interventions, with non-equilibrium effects that could be equally relevant for enhancing biological transport processes.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
Fast Company

Dubai is now home to the largest vertical farm in the world

If you walk into a grocery store in Dubai, the spinach on the shelves will probably be from Europe—or even from as far away as the United States. Because of limited arable land and water, the United Arab Emirates imports about 90% of its food. But inside a warehouse-like building near the Dubai airport, a new vertical farm is now beginning to grow more than 2 million pounds of local leafy greens per year.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

ZYUS Life Sciences Ships Medical Cannabinoid Oil Formulations For Distribution In Australia

ZYUS Life Sciences Inc., has completed its first international shipment of ZYUS’ first-generation cannabinoid oil formulations to the Australian medical cannabis market in preparation for the sales and distribution under Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Act special access and authorized prescriber scheme. Through ZYUS’ Australian distributor, the company’s first-generation cannabinoid...
INDUSTRY
Robb Report

Rolls-Royce and Hyundai Are Building New Electric Propulsion Systems for the Skies

Click here to read the full article. Rolls-Royce and Hyundai have inked one of the unlikeliest of collaborations in the annals of aerospace, with a plan to partner on electric propulsion systems for the skies. The bespoke British brand and mass-market Korean automaker announced this week at the UK’s Farnborough Airshow a memorandum of understanding to explore applying fuel cells (which turn hydrogen into electricity) to advance air mobility. Fuel cells could quadruple the range of a battery-electric aircraft, according to Matheu Parr, customer director at Rolls-Royce Electrical, the marque’s electric aviation division. Rolls-Royce, the world’s second-largest aircraft engine manufacturer after General Electric,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Confined molecular catalysts provide an alternative interpretation to the electrochemically reversible demetallation of copper complexes

Arising from Z. Weng et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-02819-7 (2018) Metal phthalocyanines and porphyrins are among the most popular molecular catalysts for the electrochemical reduction of CO2. Recently, some copper-based complexes from these ligand families have been reported to promote the formation of methane and even ethylene at a high rate, an unprecedented property for a molecular catalyst1. More recently, operando X-ray Absorption Spectroscopy studies revealed that under cathodic conditions, small copper nanoparticles were forming from complex demetallation and were responsible for the catalysis2. The same studies claimed that the molecular Cu complexes are electrochemically reassembled when the electrode potential goes back to anodic value. Herein, we bring a different interpretation to the latter point, in accordance with all experimental data provided in the original article. Our interpretation accounts for the presence of electrochemically inert metal complexes confined inside the catalytic film and calls for a reassessment of some well-established views.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Evaluation of the contact surface between vertebral endplate and 3D printed patient-specific cage vs commercial cage

Biomechanical study. To evaluate the performance of the contact surface for 3D printed patient-specific cages using CT-scan 3D endplate reconstructions in comparison to the contact surface of commercial cages. Previous strategies to improve the surface of contact between the device and the endplate have been employed to attenuate the risk of cage subsidence. Patient-specific cages have been used to help, but only finite-element studies have evaluated the effectiveness of this approach. There is a possible mismatch between the CT-scan endplate image used to generate the cage and the real bony endplate anatomy that could limit the performance of the cages. A cadaveric model is used to investigate the possible mismatch between 3D printed patient-specific cages and the endplate and compare them to commercially available cages (Medtronic Fuse and Capstone). Contact area and contact stress were used as outcomes. When PS cage was compared to the Capstone cage, the mean contact area obtained was 100"‰Â±"‰23.6 mm2 and 57.5"‰Â±"‰13.7 mm2, respectively (p"‰<"‰0.001). When compared to the Fuse cage, the mean contact area was 104.8"‰Â±"‰39.6 mm2 and 55.2"‰Â±"‰35.1 mm2, respectively(p"‰<"‰0.001). Patient-specific cages improve the contact area between the implant and the endplate surface, reducing the contact stress and the risk of implant subsidence during LIF surgeries.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Nature.com

Insights into the collapse and expansion of molecular clouds in outflows from observable pressure gradients

Juan Antonio FernÃ¡ndez-OntiverosÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9490-899X6Â. The jets launched by actively accreting black holes can generate massive outflows in galaxies, which could suppress or enhance star formation by rarefying or compressing clouds of molecular gas. To study the stability of such jet-impacted clouds, we performed astrochemical, thermally balanced, radiative transfer modelling of the CO and HCO+ emission of the galaxy IC 5063. We found that jet-related mechanical heating and cosmic rays contribute to the molecular gas heating rate and could even individually sustain it. Clouds excited by these mechanisms have temperatures and densities reflecting an order-of-magnitude increase in their internal pressure. Variations of their external pressure, deduced from [S"‰ii] and [N"‰ii] ionized gas emission, further reveal that some clouds are undergoing rarefaction and others compression. Our work shows a new viewpoint on plausible links between galactic outflows and star formation conditions: that of observable pressure gradients. It also emphasizes the role of cosmic rays in contributing to these gradients.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Dynamical topological phase realized in a trapped-ion quantum simulator

Nascent platforms for programmable quantum simulation offer unprecedented access to new regimes of far-from-equilibrium quantum many-body dynamics in almost isolated systems. Here achieving precise control over quantum many-body entanglement is an essential task for quantum sensing and computation. Extensive theoretical work indicates that these capabilities can enable dynamical phases and critical phenomena that show topologically robust methods to create, protect and manipulate quantum entanglement that self-correct against large classes of errors. However, so far, experimental realizations have been confined to classical (non-entangled) symmetry-breaking orders1,2,3,4,5. In this work, we demonstrate an emergent dynamical symmetry-protected topological phase6, in a quasiperiodically driven array of ten 171Yb+ hyperfine qubits in Quantinuum's System Model H1 trapped-ion quantum processor7. This phase shows edge qubits that are dynamically protected from control errors, cross-talk and stray fields. Crucially, this edge protection relies purely on emergent dynamical symmetries that are absolutely stable to generic coherent perturbations. This property is special to quasiperiodically driven systems: as we demonstrate, the analogous edge states of a periodically driven qubit array are vulnerable to symmetry-breaking errors and quickly decohere. Our work paves the way for implementation of more complex dynamical topological orders8,9 that would enable error-resilient manipulation of quantum information.
SCIENCE
HuffPost

Terrence Howard Claims He Invented 'New Hydrogen Technology' To Defend Uganda

Terrence Howard, who once famously argued that one times one equals two, is changing the world — or so he claims. The former “Empire” actor is currently visiting Uganda as part of a government effort to draw investors from the African diaspora to the nation, according to Vice. In a lofty presentation Wednesday, Howard addressed officials and claimed to have developed a “new hydrogen technology.”
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Fine mapping and accurate prediction of complex traits using Bayesian Variable Selection models applied to biobank-size data

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Modern GWAS studies use an enormous sample size and ultra-high density SNP genotypes. These conditions reduce the mapping resolution of marginal association tests"“the method most often used in GWAS. Multi-locus Bayesian Variable Selection (BVS) offers a one-stop solution for powerful and precise mapping of risk variants and polygenic risk score (PRS) prediction. We show (with an extensive simulation) that multi-locus BVS methods can achieve high power with a low false discovery rate and a much better mapping resolution than marginal association tests. We demonstrate the performance of BVS for mapping and PRS prediction using data from blood biomarkers from the UK-Biobank (~300,000 samples and ~5.5 million SNPs). The article is accompanied by open-source R-software that implement the methods used in the study and scales to biobank-sized data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Logic and memory functions of an inverter comprising reconfigurable double gated feedback field effect transistors

In this study, we propose an inverter consisting of reconfigurable double-gated (DG) feedback field-effect transistors (FBFETs) and examine its logic and memory operations through a mixed-mode technology computer-aided design simulation. The DG FBFETs can be reconfigured to n- or p-channel modes, and these modes exhibit an on/off current ratio of"‰~"‰1012 and a subthreshold swing (SS) of"‰~"‰0.4Â mV/dec. Our study suggests the solution to the output voltage loss, a common problem in FBFET-based inverters; the proposed inverter exhibits the same output logic voltage as the supply voltage in gigahertz frequencies by applying a reset operation between the logic operations. The inverter retains the output logic '1' and '0' states for"‰~"‰21Â s without the supply voltage. The proposed inverter demonstrates the promising potential for logic-in-memory application.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Research on PBFT consensus algorithm for grouping based on feature trust

The consensus mechanism is the core of the blockchain system, which plays an important role in the performance and security of the blockchain system . The Practical Byzantine Fault Tolerance (PBFT) algorithm is a widely used consensus algorithm, but the PBFT algorithm also suffers from high consensus latency, low throughput and performance. In this paper, we propose a grouped PBFT consensus algorithm (GPBFT) based on feature trust. First, the algorithm evaluates the trust degree of nodes in the transaction process through the EigenTrust trust model, and uses the trust degree of nodes as the basis for electing master nodes and proxy nodes. Then, the algorithm divides the nodes in the blockchain system into multiple groups, and the consensus within each independent group does not affect the other groups, which greatly reduces the communication overhead of the consensus process when the number of nodes in the system is large. Finally, we demonstrate through theoretical and experimental analysis that the GPBFT algorithm has a significant improvement in security and performance.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

A global equation-of-state model from mathematical interpolation between low- and high-density limits

The ideal gas equation of state (EOS) model is a well-known low-density limiting model. Recently, an ideal dense matter EOS model for the high-density limit symmetric to the ideal gas model has been developed. Here, by mathematically interpolating between the ideal gas and ideal dense matter limiting models, we establish a global model containing two EOS in the form of P-V-T and P-S-T for arbitrary ranges of densities. Different from empirical or semi-empirical EOS, the coefficients in the global EOS have a clear physical meaning and can be determined from a priori knowledge. The proposed global model is thermodynamically consistent and continuous. It reduces to the ideal gas model when approaching the low-density limit and to the ideal dense matter model when approaching the high-density limit. Verifications for 4He show that the global model reproduces the large-range behavior of matter well, along with providing important insight into the nature of the large-range behavior. Compared to the third-order virial EOS and the Benedict"“Webb"“Rubin EOS, the global P-V-T EOS has higher descriptive accuracy with fewer coefficients over a wide range of data for N2. The global model is shown to work well in extreme applied sciences. It predicts a linear, inverse relationship between entropy and volume when the temperature-to-pressure ratio is constant, which can explain the entropy-production behavior in shock-Hugoniots.
SCIENCE

