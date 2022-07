World Skate‘s recent Street Skateboarding World Championship in Rome began last month, and it’s considered to be the first step on the road to Paris 2024 started here in Rome. The first street event Olympic qualifier had Tokyo 2020 medalists and some of the best skateboarders in the world getting busy. Congrats to Nyjah Huston, Gustavo Ribeiro, and Aurelien Giraud. You know what they say: win in Rome.

SPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO