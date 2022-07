July 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Ohio came to the rescue of a shade-seeking dog who crawled under her owner's shed and became trapped for about an hour. Sharon Sheldon said she was at her Youngstown home Wednesday when her son told her the family's 9-year-old shepherd mix, Arwin, was trapped under the family's backyard shed.

