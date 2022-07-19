UPDATE: Dave Chapelle Performing Multiple Shows In Minnesota This Week

This is a curated, running list of new restaurant and bar openings in and around the Twin Cities. Did we miss something? Reach out at minneapolis@eater.com. LAKE STREET — Less than a year after opening its flagship spot in Northeast Minneapolis, Slice Pizza debuted its second location on July 20, this time at Midtown Global Market. Run by friends Adam Kado and Hosie Thurmond, Slice is the city’s first Black-owned pizzeria. “Our impetus with Slice is using business ownership to build generational wealth for communities of color,” Kado said the day of the grand opening. Slice sells full pizzas for takeout and delivery, like a pineapple chicken combo and The Meats, made with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and chicken. But its specialty is the traditional, New York-style slice — the pepperoni is a great bet for just $4.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO