ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

UPDATE: Dave Chapelle Performing Multiple Shows In Minnesota This Week

By Jeanne Ryan
MIX 108
MIX 108
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE JULY 19 2022: According to BringMeTheNews Chapelle's show at First Avenue Wednesday, July 20 sold out in 5 minutes today. Therefore two more shows have been added to a different venue, The Varsity Theater in Minneapolis. The shows are Thursday, July 21, and Friday, July 22. Get tickets...

mix108.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

Roadtrip! Twins legend Kent Hrbek RVs to Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — For a place that every baseball player wants to get to, Cooperstown, NY is an awfully challenging destination. The host town for Baseball's Hall of Fame has a population of just 2,000 and only has one stoplight. Let's just say there is no international airport in Cooperstown, and making the trip usually involves a combination of flying to Albany, Syracuse, or one of the two New York City airports, then grabbing a train, bus or cab.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
CBS Minnesota

"Why us?": Twin Cities fitness studios robbed 3 times in the span of a week

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police are searching for an individual they believe robbed two Twin Cities fitness studios three times in less than one week.Pure Barre Locations in St. Paul and Minneapolis saw the break-ins happen between Friday, July 15, and early morning the following Thursday."We thought it was a one-time thing," said studio lead Rachel Raeon, regarding the first break-in at the St. Paul location. "I think we just didn't imagine him coming back, truly, he'd taken all the things of value."The break-ins at the Minneapolis North Loop location where Raeon teaches were each caught on camera. The culprit is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for the Freshest Seafood in Minneapolis

The sea is a fantastic place. There are so many amazing fish that live in the deep blue. These fish come in all sorts of shapes, colors, and sizes. The best part is that they also taste delicious! I was recently in Minneapolis, and I had a craving for seafood.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Three Minnesota Restaurants on ’50 Best Burgers in America’ List

If you like a good burger (and who doesn't?) you can find three of the 50 Best Burgers in America right here in Minnesota. That's the word, anyway from a new list from the travel site, Travioso. If you haven't heard of them (and I know I hadn't before I saw this list), they describe themselves as an organization that "highlights the very best food, culture, excursions, and things to do in inspiring travel destinations across the globe."
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Entertainment
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Eater

Slice Cuts the Ribbon on Lake Street, Em Que Viet Debuts on Grand Avenue, and More Openings

This is a curated, running list of new restaurant and bar openings in and around the Twin Cities. Did we miss something? Reach out at minneapolis@eater.com. LAKE STREET — Less than a year after opening its flagship spot in Northeast Minneapolis, Slice Pizza debuted its second location on July 20, this time at Midtown Global Market. Run by friends Adam Kado and Hosie Thurmond, Slice is the city’s first Black-owned pizzeria. “Our impetus with Slice is using business ownership to build generational wealth for communities of color,” Kado said the day of the grand opening. Slice sells full pizzas for takeout and delivery, like a pineapple chicken combo and The Meats, made with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and chicken. But its specialty is the traditional, New York-style slice — the pepperoni is a great bet for just $4.
RESTAURANTS
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minneapolis: Twin Cities Restaurateur Offered A Restaurant For 1¢ Says No

Yesterday before the US House Committee on Financial Affairs, Minnesota Restauranteur Brian Ingram spoke about his experiences running restaurants in the Twin Cities, specifically Minneapolis from both before the pandemic and George Floyd's death and to the present. Ingram starts off praising the community for all of their support but quickly tosses the City of Minneapolis under the bus so to speak by calling it a 'ghost town' and stating that he was offered a restaurant recently in Minneapolis for 'one penny' and he flatly turned it down, based on his past experiences of owning businesses their.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Hopkins hosts Uptown Food Truck Festival on Saturday, July 23

HOPKINS, Minn. — One of the Twin Cities most popular and delicious free events of the summer, the Uptown Food Truck Festival, invades Mainstreet in downtown Hopkins on Saturday, July 23rd. The event showcases 45 food trucks that are eager for you sample their delicacies all day long. The...
HOPKINS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Minneapolis, MN — 30 Top Places!

If you’re looking for a wonderful spot to start your day in Minneapolis right, you’re in luck. And if you happen to be in Minneapolis and take your breakfast seriously, you won’t want to skip this. In addition to some of the most popular health food cafes,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iHeartRadio

Cougar Spotted Prowling Minnesota Neighborhood

A Twin Cities teenager recently saw a cougar in his neighborhood, according to Bring Me The News. Andrew Pastrana of Shakopee was heading home from Dairy Queen with his siblings and cousin at about 9:30 p.m. when he spotted a a coyote and stopped to take a look. When he turned around to head towards home, he spotted another animal in the backyard of a residence in the 1900 block of Boiling Spring Circle. He snapped a picture of the animal, which he believed was another coyote.
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Fair unveils new attractions for 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is right around the corner, and new attractions always draw crowds.This year, thrill-seekers can get their fix on the Iron Dragon Coaster. They'll experience sudden drops and plenty of airtime.  There's also "Survival: The Exhibition." From oceans to rain forests, you can see if you have the skills to survive.If lakes are more your speed, you can snap a selfie with the world's largest floating loon. It's 20 feet tall.The state fair is less than 35 days away.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Avenue#The Varsity Theater#Wcco Cbs News#The Twin Cities#The Pantages Theater#Cbs
Sasquatch 107.7

Guilty Verdict in High Profile Minnesota Road Rage Case

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Hennepin County jury today convicted a Chicago man of charges stemming from a deadly road rage incident last July in a Minneapolis suburb. After deliberating for about 16 hours over the past several days, the jury found 34-year-old Jamal Smith guilty of first and second-degree murder for the death of 56-year-old Jay Boughton. He was also convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
MIX 108

Golf Rounds Played In Minnesota Increased 38.4% During COVID

Have you been out golfing at a Northland golf course this year? If you have, then you have noticed how full the parking lots are when you arrive. Tee times are getting snatched up, and courses are in full swing. Since COVID-19, golfing has seen a resurgence with people getting outdoors to do a socially distant activity.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Shot 15 Times In Minneapolis, Man Shares Survival Story

This is an amazing story of survival. How anyone could survive being riddled with bullets, 15 to be exact, and live to tell about it, I don't know. A little over a year ago, Gabe Tauscher of Wisconsin was shot 15 times by the ex-boyfriend of the woman he was in a relationship with, at the time. It was the 29th of May of 2021 when Tauscher came very close to being just another victim of an ex. Ironically the only one that died that day was the ex-boyfriend, who turned the gun on himself after a police chase,
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy