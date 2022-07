University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne spent the first day of the final evaluation period of the month at a familiar place - a Nike event. The Nike EYBL circuit is loaded with talent and Louisville is in the mix with several key targets, so Payne and assistant coach Josh Jamieson both opened the final recruiting period of the summer at the Nike Peach Jam in Augusta, Ga.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO