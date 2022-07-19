AfterShock Comics San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Signings, Exclusives

A new look at Michael Keaton's Batman costume is revealed in new Comic-Con merchandise illustrated by Jim Lee. The prolific artist is the Chief Creative Officer and Publisher of DC Comics, but he still finds time to draw some of the most iconic characters in the DC Universe. This is the week that the entertainment world descends onto the city of San Diego for Comic-Con 2022, and attendees will be able to pick up bags featuring their favorite DC characters from the comics, TV, and movies. Many of your favorites can be found on the Comic-Con bags, including the Batman fans can expect to see in The Flash and Batgirl movies.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO