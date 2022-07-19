ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

AfterShock Comics San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Signings, Exclusives

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfterShock Comics is celebrating the return of San Diego Comic-Con, and their first time exhibiting, with signings from some of the industry’s best talent, exclusive comics and special deals at their booth, #2715. Let’s take a look at what they have planned:....

Popculture

'Ghosts' Star Richie Moriarty's Character Gets Special Treatment at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

San Diego Comic-Con is about to add a little more spooky fun thanks to the smash hit CBS sitcom Ghosts making its anticipated debut at the renowned comic book and multi-genre entertainment event this week. Following a groundbreaking season in ratings and fan fervor, television's number one new series Ghosts will make its SDCC debut on Thursday, July 21 and one of the show's most beloved characters Pete — played by Richie Moriarty — is getting some very special treatment.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Takes Over San Diego Ahead of Comic Con

Dragon Ball Super is on the horizon at long last! The anime's comeback will land stateside next month as Gohan and Piccolo head up their big movie. Of course, this means Toei Animation is celebrating in a big way, and those festivities have hit San Diego. Dragon Ball is taking the city over ahead of Comic Con, so visitors pretty gear up for all the exhibits!
SAN DIEGO, CA
BBC

Comic-Con: Thousands head to San Diego for huge Film and TV event

More than 100,000 fans are gathering in San Diego for Comic-Con, a four day celebration of popular culture. The event, which many attend in costume, is a showcase for highly anticipated film and TV projects. Fans are expecting to see the first footage of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Spinoff 'House of the Dragon' Releases First Trailer Ahead of San Diego Comic-Con 2022

HBO released a full-length trailer for House of the Dragon on Wednesday, giving fans their best idea yet as to what the Game of Thrones prequel has in store. The two-minute, 40-second clip lays out the conflict that will consume the first season and gives us our first glimpse of the new dragons that will soar through this epic. Scroll down to watch it for yourself.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
State
New York State
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed

Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Henry Cavill Will Reportedly Have a Surprise Superman Announcement at Comic-Con

According to a new report from Deadline, there’s "buzz that Henry Cavill will put in a surprise appearance [at San Diego Comic-Con] to talk up more Superman." This report comes amidst the rumors that Henry Cavill’s Superman could be making an appearance in the upcoming Black Adam movie, albeit another shoulders-down appearance just like the Superman cameo in the 2019’s Shazam! and the finale of the Peacemaker series.
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

David Harbour called Green Lantern star Ryan Reynolds for advice on flopping after Hellboy tanked

Hellboy star David Harbour found respite from the flames of the critical netherworld in Ryan Reynolds. After Neil Marshall's 2019 movie adaptation of the popular Mike Mignola–created graphic novels— in which Harbour starred as the titular antihero who battles an ancient sorceress (Milla Jovovich) — tanked at the box office and received poor reviews, the Stranger Things actor says he reached out to Reynolds to ask for advice on how to deal with a major Hollywood flop.
MOVIES
Jim Starlin
ComicBook

Comic-Con Art by Jim Lee Gives a New Look at Michael Keaton's Batman Costume

A new look at Michael Keaton's Batman costume is revealed in new Comic-Con merchandise illustrated by Jim Lee. The prolific artist is the Chief Creative Officer and Publisher of DC Comics, but he still finds time to draw some of the most iconic characters in the DC Universe. This is the week that the entertainment world descends onto the city of San Diego for Comic-Con 2022, and attendees will be able to pick up bags featuring their favorite DC characters from the comics, TV, and movies. Many of your favorites can be found on the Comic-Con bags, including the Batman fans can expect to see in The Flash and Batgirl movies.
SAN DIEGO, CA
epicstream.com

New MCU Scoop Fuels Giancarlo Esposito's Casting as Fantastic Four's Doctor Doom

Back in 2019, Marvel President Kevin Feige officially greenlit a reboot of the Fantastic Four. However, three years after, there hasn't been an actual development about the reboot, including the next actors who would bring the heroes back to the MCU. Thankfully, Marvel Studios seemingly made progress by adding Better Call Saul’s Giancarlo Esposito as Fantastic Four’s arch-nemesis, Doctor Doom.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fantastic 4: Marvel Fans Anticipate Comic-Con Cast Announcement

Is Marvel's first family coming to Comic-Con? Studio chief Kevin Feige confirmed Marvel Studios would return to San Diego for the first time since 2019, where Feige took the stage at Hall H to tease Marvel's X-Men and Fantastic Four reboots. With the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel has checked off the timeline it announced this month three years ago, which included Black Widow, movies starring new heroes Shang-Chi and Eternals, and Disney+ series WandaVision and Loki. Now that Marvel has introduced multiversal members of the Fantastic Four and the X-Men in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans are turning their attention to the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 5.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Comic-Con Returns: A Guide to the Biggest Panels

The last time San Diego Comic-Con held an in-person convention, there was a different president and no one had heard of Baby Yoda. After the COVID-19 pandemic stalled the 2020 effort and forced 2021’s event into an entirely virtual — and Marvel Studios-less — endeavor, the beloved fan convention will return to what organizers hope is something reminiscent of the glory days. Here, some of the most anticipated announcements and reveals headed to the San Diego Convention Center. MARVEL STUDIOS Kevin Feige’s studio consistently reigns supreme at Comic-Con, with its star-packed (and highly secretive) Saturday evening panels considered the high point...
SAN DIEGO, CA
#Aftershock Comics#San Diego Comic Con#The Aftershock Shop
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House Of The Dragon’ Snags Key Comic-Con Position In Marketing War; Street Battle For Eyeballs Back With ‘LOTR’ Series, ‘TWD,’ ‘Star Trek’ & More

Back for real and in-person for the first time in three years, Comic-Con doesn’t truly take off until Thursday, but already the battle lines have been drawn on the streets of San Diego and beyond with billboards, train wraps and banners. Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings:...
SAN DIEGO, CA
AFP

Fans return as Comic-Con awaits new 'Thrones' and 'Rings' shows

Tens of thousands of cosplaying fans will converge on San Diego Thursday for the first full-scale Comic-Con in three years, with new "Lord of the Rings" and "Game of Thrones" TV series set to be unveiled at the world's most famous pop culture gathering. The past two editions of Comic-Con had to be held online due to the spread of Covid-19, while limited numbers attended a scaled-down "special edition" in San Diego last November.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Entertainment
Comics
epicstream.com

Marvel Fans Are Petitioning for Scarlet Witch Solo Movie Ahead of SDCC

The San Diego Comic-Con is a glorious day for Marvel fans as Marvel Studios will announce several upcoming projects that will pave the future of the mega-franchise. Along with the highly-anticipated announcements about Marvel Comics characters like the Fantastic Four and the X-Men's arrival in Phase 5, fans are also demanding for one of the MCU's strongest avengers, the Scarlet Witch, to have her own solo film.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Wolverine Finally Gets a Marvel Comic Cover Funko Pop

We've seen a lot of Comic Cover Funko Pops in recent months, but the debut of Wolverine in the collection wasn't among them. That long overdue Pop finally dropped today, which just happens to be the eve of their San Diego Comic-Con 2022 exclusive Pop figure event. A fitting warmup if you ask us.
COMICS
Collider

DC Comics' 'Blue Beetle' Wraps Production in Puerto Rico

After filming for several months, WB's Blue Beetle has officially wrapped production, director Angel Manuel Soto has announced via his Instagram story. The Latin-led superhero project features Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña in the titular role of Jaime Reyes. The blockbuster project finalized principal photography on the island of enchantment...
MOVIES

