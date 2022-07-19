AfterShock Comics San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Signings, Exclusives

Is Marvel's first family coming to Comic-Con? Studio chief Kevin Feige confirmed Marvel Studios would return to San Diego for the first time since 2019, where Feige took the stage at Hall H to tease Marvel's X-Men and Fantastic Four reboots. With the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel has checked off the timeline it announced this month three years ago, which included Black Widow, movies starring new heroes Shang-Chi and Eternals, and Disney+ series WandaVision and Loki. Now that Marvel has introduced multiversal members of the Fantastic Four and the X-Men in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans are turning their attention to the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 5.
