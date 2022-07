An iconic family-owned pizzeria has been sold after 64 years in business. Pizza Town USA on Route 46 in Elmwood Park made the announcement last week on Facebook. "Pizzatown would like to thank everyone for their loyal patronage over the last 64 years," the wrote. "We have sold our family business but we can assure you that the product will not change. Please support the new owners the same as you supported us over the years. Thank you all very much."

ELMWOOD PARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO