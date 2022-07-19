ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

City Of Superior To Conduct Smoke Test Of Sewers In August

By Ken Hayes
 2 days ago
The City of Superior has announced that they will be conducting smoke tests in a Superior neighborhood in August. The smoke will be pumped into the sewer system to identify any leaks or faulty equipment. The test will take place in a location in East Superior. The tests will...

Special Task Force Held Another Meeting To Discuss Ways To Revitalize Downtown Duluth

A 14-member Downtown Task Force that was announced back in March by Duluth Mayor Emily Larson met for the fourth time to discuss a variety of topics to help revitalize downtown Duluth. Some of the topics discussed were establishing a type of neighborhood watch program, having better prosecution of petty crimes, and funding public art projects along with promoting public safety.
DULUTH, MN
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

