Plant holders can be as simple as possible. You don’t really need to have it designed elaborately it since the plants that you’ll put there are most likely decorative enough. But of course you sometimes want to have something that is also pretty or at least interesting, even if it’s just something to hold or store your plant babies. And if you treat the plants as part of your home and your family, you’d want to have the best of everything for them, including a playful and customizable “place to let them grow and flourish”.

GARDENING ・ 23 DAYS AGO