Bucknell’s Rivait, Colgate’s Joseph and Lehigh’s Pecora Receive Patriot League Award of Outstanding Leadership and Character
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bucknell softball’s Nicole Rivait, Colgate men’s track and field’s Johna Joseph Jr. and Lehigh field hockey’s Drew Pecora were named the recipients of the 2021-22 Patriot League Award of Outstanding Leadership and Character. Rivait, Joseph Jr. and Pecora were selected by the administrators of the League’s Student-Athlete Advisory...patriotleague.org
