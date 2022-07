We take a walk in the footsteps of immigrants coming to Johnstown looking for work thanks to the organizers of the Heritage Discover Center. America: Through Immigrant Eyes is an interactive exhibit where you take on the role of a character based on the real people of that time. You learn about the goals of immigrants who arrived to work and eventually go back to their home country, and those who would call Johnstown their new home.

JOHNSTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO