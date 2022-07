LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Starting tomorrow at 5 a.m, you will not be able to cross the intersection on 82nd and Lee Blvd. People going down 82nd street will not be able to go through this intersection. If you’re going south you have to turn west and if you’re going north on 82nd you have to turn east. The outside lanes of Lee Blvd will still be open for people traveling east and west.

LAWTON, OK ・ 14 HOURS AGO