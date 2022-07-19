ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: Brianna Jaramillo Dishes On Dating Struggles After Briggs Split

By Chris Rogers
 2 days ago
Image Credit: MTV

In the July 19 episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, Brianna Jaramillo will try “to get over her ex by dipping her toes back in the dating pool”, according to the episodic description provided by MTV, but it won’t be super easy for her. Following her heartbreaking split with Briggs, Brianna told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she had a hard time moving on from him and knowing whether she wants to date or not.

“The heartbreak of [my past] relationship was a lot more than I was thinking it was going to be,” she told us. “So [fans will see] me trying to deal with that and how to move on from the situation and let it go. I feel like I held onto him for so long, but [this season, I’m] finding myself, and kind of debating back and forth about whether I even want to date or not,” she told us.

On the show, Brianna previously revealed that Briggs cheated on her a number of times, so she ended up pulling the plug on their relationship, but the hurt didn’t stop there. She’s still dealing with the repercussions from the pain he caused her, so getting back out there might take some time.

For now, Brianna’s keeping her focus on her son, Braeson, as well as bettering her relationship with her mom. Later this season, Brianna says viewers will see her move “forward with Braeson’s arm, and the new challenges that we’re having now that he’s getting older and he’s able to do a lot more … so we end up seeing a doctor for that, so that’s really exciting.”

And her relationship with her mom has only improved since she moved out of her mom’s place. “Our relationship has gotten a lot better since I moved out. It’s definitely opened my eyes with wanting to spend more time with her rather than feeling like I’m constantly stuck with her,” Brianna shared. She also said she’s loving this new season of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant. “I’m growing and learning how to be on my own as a single parent, who’s working constantly.”

New episodes of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant air Tuesdays at 9pm on MTV.

