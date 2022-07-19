‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Preview: Aimee Reveals Her ‘Bump Mohawk’ To Dr. Lee

Aimee and her boyfriend, Donald, arrive at Dr. Sandra Lee’s office for Aimee’s appointment. Aimee notices the bumps on her head aren’t covered, so she quickly uses the car window to try and cover them in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 20 episode of Dr. Pimple Popper.

Aimee goes to visit Dr. Lee over the bumps on her head. (TLC)

The 33-year-old has various bumps all over her head that she calls a “bump mohawk.” She began noticing them around high school, and they continued to grow.

“My bumps have made me pretty paranoid. I just feel like it’s my biggest secret. I don’t know what it’s like to be able to, like, not have to hide anything, to be really open,” Aimee says as she begins to cry. “I want to tell my friends. I want to be able to go places and not have to be scared of hiding things from people.”

Aimee and Donald have been together for about 10 years now. “He’s very sweet and supportive about my bumps. And when we do go out in public, he’ll let me know if he sees one popping out,” Aimee says.

Aimee and Donald meet with Dr. Lee, and Aimee admits that she’s really never seen any doctors for her bumps before. She went to the emergency room one time because one popped open. But other than that, Aimee’s just lived with the bumps. Aimee admits there’s a new growth on her head.

Dr. Lee opens up about the cysts on Aimee’s head. (TLC)

Dr. Lee points out that when a cyst ruptures under the skin, the “contents can be released” but the cyst sac wall is still there. When it grows up again, it can take on a “different shape.” This can allow the cyst to really have “adhesions, scar tissue, and be stuck there, and be much more difficult to remove.” Dr. Pimple Popper airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.