Power outage hits thousands of SoCal Edison customers in Santa Monica

By Darleene Powells
 3 days ago
Thousands of Southern California Edison customers in Santa Monica are without power Tuesday morning.

The utility says 20,000 customers have been left in the dark. The outage was first reported at about 6 a.m., and SoCal Edison said power was restored just before 10 a.m.

SoCal Edison says a crew is working to determine the cause of the outage, which occurred near their Santa Monica substation.

Santa Monica's Main Library, at 601 Santa Monica Blvd., was impacted by the outage, and officials say they may not be be able to open at 10 a.m. as scheduled.

A maintenance outage was scheduled for about 8 a.m., impacting 56 customers in the Ocean Park area, and it's unclear if that work is linked to the unplanned outage.

Santa Monica city officials did not release any statements about the outage, but did tweet out links to SCE's outage map and outaage report page.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Los Angeles, CA
