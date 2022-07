OKLAHOMA CITY — The USA Today ranked the street art in Oklahoma City as the best in the nation for the second year in a row. "Oklahoma City might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think about street art, but this city has become a veritable outdoor gallery," The USA Today wrote. "Start your explorations in the Plaza District before continuing on to the Western Avenue corridor and Bricktown."

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO