Dallas County, TX

Texas judge is ordered to be recused from dozens of cases amid bias allegations

By Debra Cassens Weiss
ABA Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge Amber Givens of the 282nd Judicial District Court in Texas. Photo from the Dallas County, Texas, courts website. A district judge in Dallas County, Texas, who presides in felony cases has been ordered to be recused from dozens of cases based on requests by 13 criminal defense lawyers....

www.abajournal.com

Comments / 1

