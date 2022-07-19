ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DealCloud named best CRM and deal-origination technology at the 2022 Drawdown Awards

By STS News Desk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeal management, CRM, and relationship intelligence platform recognized for excellence and innovation among service providers. Intapp, a leading provider of cloud-based software for the professional and financial services industries, today announced that DealCloud has been named best CRM and deal origination technology at the 2022 Drawdown...

The Associated Press

Thales Delivers Solution to Help SAP Customers Control their Data in the Cloud

PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Thales announced a new cloud data protection solution that will protect SAP customers’ sensitive data in SAP applications in public cloud environments. Together, the two companies are offering new capabilities that enable security teams to own and centralise the control of their encryption keys across public clouds while helping meet compliance and regulatory requirements. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005142/en/ ©Thales
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Align, Awarded Top Managed Security Provider by GRC Outlook, is Shaping the New Model of MSPs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Align, the premier global provider of technology infrastructure solutions and managed IT services, was recently named Top Managed Security Provider by GRC Outlook, an industry publication covering the latest trends of governance, risk management and compliance. To celebrate the momentous award, Align was featured in the cover story of the July issue of GRC Outlook. The featured article offers a valuable perspective from the Managed Services leadership team on the importance of partnering with the right managed service provider and delves into the differentiating factors of Align Managed Services. Featuring Vinod Paul, Chief Operation Officer; John Araneo Esq., General Council and Managing Director of Cybersecurity; and Chris Zadrima, Senior Director of Managed Services, the piece provides readers a peek behind the curtain of Align’s Managed Services and Cybersecurity business, including more detail on the unique approach to shaping Align’s managed IT offering. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005899/en/ Align featured in GRC Outlook as the Top Managed Security Provider in 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Pecan AI Announces One-Click Data Science Model Deployment, Integration with Core Business Systems, and Automated Live Model Monitoring

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Pecan AI, the leader in AI-based predictive analytics for BI analysts and business teams, today announced the addition of one-click model deployment and integration with common CRMs, marketing automation, and other core business systems. Pecan’s customers can now take immediate actions based on the highly accurate predictions for future churn, lifetime value, demand and other customer-conversion metrics generated by Pecan. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005174/en/ Pecan AI Predictive Analytics Platform: Predictive Query Example - Upsell Use-Case (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Explainable AI: How to Build Next-Gen AI Models That You Can Trust | Webinar by Quantzig

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantzig, one of the world's foremost full-service advanced analytics and business intelligence solution providers, is organizing its latest webinar on "Explainable AI: How to Build Next-Gen AI Models That You Can Trust," on 6th and 7th September 2022, with the aim to help top Fortune 500 organizations design, build, and scale AI that is explainable and reliable – so that they can make their decisions with complete trust on the systems.
RETAIL
The Associated Press

TIBCO Cloud Integration Unlocks the Power of Real-Time Data with Breakthrough iPaaS Capabilities

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. Today, TIBCO announced significant enhancements to TIBCO Cloud™ Integration, its industry-recognized iPaaS offering, powered by TIBCO Cloud™. This expands the potential for integration of applications, data, and devices across hybrid environments, assisting customers grappling in a volatile business world to accelerate business outcomes. TIBCO Cloud Integration delivers remarkably faster automation of business processes and integration of digital assets across the enterprise. By speeding up and simplifying app development, businesses can now respond to market trends even faster, creating a competitive advantage for customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005197/en/ TIBCO Connect Momentum (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

BAE Systems wins $699 million contract from U.S. Army to support High Performance Computing Centers

MCLEAN, Va. and HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- The U.S. Army has awarded BAE Systems a $699 million, five-year contract for Defense Supercomputing Resource Center (DSRC) operations, maintenance, and management services, including program-wide services for high performance computer (HPC) users. The company will support the Computing Modernization Program (HPCMP). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005620/en/ The U.S. Army has awarded BAE Systems a $699 million, five-year contract for Defense Supercomputing Resource Center (DSRC) operations, maintenance, and management services, including program-wide services for high performance computer (HPC) users. (Credit: Getty Images)
MILITARY
The Associated Press

DirectDefense Names Cyber Security Expert Rick Tillery to Lead the Company’s Growing MSSP Program

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- DirectDefense, Inc., an information security services company that provides enterprise risk assessments, penetration testing, ICS/SCADA security services, and 24/7 managed services, announced today that it has named Richard (“Rick”) Tillery as MSSP Director. Rick will manage the DirectDefense team of Security Analysts who are focused on the detection of cyber security events and is responsible for the management and enhancement of detection infrastructure and response to cyber security incidents. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005120/en/ DirectDefense Names Cyber Security Expert Rick Tillery to Lead the Company’s Growing MSSP Program (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

GomunoInaki Invests in Sustainable Development With Innovative SmartFlower Solar Solution

NAGOYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- GomunoInaki, a Japanese global trading company with R&D functions that specializes in supplying rubber/plastic goods to automotive, housing, home appliances, office infrastructure, and medical industries, installed a Smartflower at their headquarters in Nagoya, Japan in March 2022. The Smartflower, an aesthetically beautiful yet efficient and innovative solar product, was chosen by GomunoInaki to act as a symbol of their support for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, and with the hopes that more companies across Japan will see the need to adopt sustainable energy solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005142/en/ The solar Smartflower was installed in front of the GomunoInaki Headquarters in Nagoya, Japan. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
coingeek.com

Australian Enterprise Blockchain Conference: brought together developers & techies

Zug, Switzerland 20 July 2022: BSV Blockchain Association sponsored the first Australian-based Enterprise Blockchain Conference and Developers Workshop. The two-day event provided Queensland based entrepreneurs working in the blockchain space workshops and access to blockchain professionals who are using the technology to power their businesses, right now. The event hosts...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Jetcraft Strengthens US Footprint With Americas Sales Executive Appointments

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Jetcraft, the international leader in business jet sales and acquisitions, is expanding its presence in the Americas with the appointment of Preston Jasper and Derek Long as Sales Executives. Dedicated aviation specialists, Jasper and Long join Jetcraft with a combined experience of nearly 20 years in business aviation and financial services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005666/en/
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Samsung leads Series A for visibility data provider Vizion

Supply chain visibility provider Vizion announced Tuesday it has closed a $14 million Series A round led by customer Samsung’s investment arm, Samsung Venture Investment, to continue scaling its sales and product teams supporting its application programming interface. Maersk Growth and Value Stream Ventures also participated in the round...
SOFTWARE
US News and World Report

Ericsson Closes $6.2 Billion Vonage Deal After Short Delay

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Ericsson on Thursday closed its $6.2 billion Vonage acquisition, nearly a month after it was delayed due to a pending investigation by a U.S. national security panel. The Swedish telecom gear maker is looking to tap Vonage's communication platform to help developers create applications using network information,...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Accenture Ranks No. 1 in Cybersecurity Service Providers by HFS Research

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been recognized as the No. 1 cybersecurity service provider overall in a new report from industry analyst firm HFS Research. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005397/en/ Accenture has been recognized as the top cybersecurity service provider in new report from industry analyst firm HFS Research (Graphic: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Over half of global business leaders believe investing in AI will give them a competitive advantage

PALO ALTO, Calif. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- SambaNova Systems, the company delivering the industry’s only comprehensive software, hardware, and solutions platform to run AI and Deep Learning applications, today announced the results of its global research on AI adoption within enterprise organizations. It found that business leaders are increasingly deploying AI and progress could be further accelerated by moving beyond a fragmented proliferation of small models. Enterprise leaders are placing AI at the core of a multiyear technology strategy and two-thirds (67%) believe it will be transformational or significantly change how they do business in 12 to 24 months. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005308/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
PALO ALTO, CA
dronedj.com

UK reveals study forecasts potential $54 billion drone activity by 2030

The UK government has released a study it commissioned on the effects of drone activity in coming years, with best-case scenarios in it forecasting an additional $54 billion in economic growth and 650,000 potential new jobs by 2030. The Skies without Limits v2.0 report was produced by consultancy PwC, and...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Accenture to Acquire Eclipse Automation to Help Clients Build Factories of the Future

NEW YORK & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Eclipse Automation, a provider of customized manufacturing automation and robotics solutions headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada. The acquisition will allow Accenture to offer automated production lines that leverage the cloud, data and artificial intelligence (AI), making factories and plants smarter and thus, more productive, sustainable and safe. Financial terms were not disclosed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005588/en/ Accenture agreed to acquire Eclipse Automation, a provider of customized manufacturing automation and robotics solutions headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
financefeeds.com

Crypto payments giant BCB Group hires Noah Sharp as Deputy CEO

BCB Group has announced the appointment of Noah Sharp as Deputy CEO, based in London and reporting to Oliver von Landsberg-Sadie, Founder and CEO. Noah Sharp will share responsibility with the CEO for the corporate scaling strategy across geographies, client segments, products and licensing. Regulated in the UK and Switzerland,...
BUSINESS
Hackernoon

Blockchain - AI Symbiosis and the Future of the Digital Age

Artificial intelligence and blockchain are trending technologies that are improving business models and transforming entire industries. Deloitte refers to them as the most exciting trends of 2022, and Gartner predicts their rapid development for decades to come. Don Tapscott talks about the possible merging of blockchain, AI, and the Internet in a trivergence. This will be the basis of the second era of the digital age, where blockchain will record and protect data as AI will analyze it. For enterprises, it is becoming a business intelligence tool or a mechanism for protecting against cyber-attacks. The convergence of blockchain and AI opens up many new business opportunities.
COMPUTERS

