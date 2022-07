The men in uniform assembled at Dodger Stadium looked like great baseball players. They walked like great players, talked like great players and wore their jerseys like great players. And in this case, they were all great baseball players, since they had gathered for Tuesday night's MLB All-Star Game. How did we really know, though? It wasn't their bodies, wasn't even their batting practice or their bullpen sessions. At the highest level of the sport, we need statistics accumulated over the grind of a season to separate the cream of the crop.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO