Heart and Soul Food Truck spreading love

Are you interested in what goes into creating amazing cocktails/mocktails/drinks? Some may say it takes a scientist to create some of these amazing libations! We’ve partnered with some of the best places in the greater Jacksonville area to grab a drink and some light bites. This July, Yelp Jacksonville is bringing you Yelp’s Libation Lab from July 10-23, participating businesses will be offering some exciting Check-In offers when you check-in on the Yelp app! We also have some awesome events, where some of the best mixologists will show us how to create some of these delicious libations.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO