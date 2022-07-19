ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Hear why an unpublished memoir is raising new questions about Emmett Till lynching

 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The White woman who accused Emmett Till of making advances toward her says the Black...

Randy Bradford
1d ago

Even IF 14 year old Emmett Till did whistle at her, he didn't deserve to die for THAT! She's not that pretty, she should have just taken the compliment! She's still alive, and she's still guilty, she should be charged! Too bad her oaf of a husband never had to serve time!

Ramona Jordan
1d ago

she's not very pretty at all and him being a teenager he probably never whistled at her at all his mom had taught him better than that she lied. and she needs to suffer the consequences. 🤔🙏🏾

