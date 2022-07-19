ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Her dad died during 9/11. Here's why she's 'astounded' by Trump

 2 days ago
Families of 9/11 victims are urging former President Donald Trump to cancel a Saudi golf tournament...

John Wood
1d ago

And thousands we're killed by the Japanese and Germans during world war 2 but we do business with them on a daily basis .

Reply(9)
43
Kathy Lalka
1d ago

Trump invited Russians and the Taliban into the Oval Office. He danced with the Saudis and accepted many expensive and illegal gifts and he did nothing about the Khashoggi murder.Jared accepted 2 Billion from the Crown Prince for his new company.

Reply(14)
59
Randy Bradford
1d ago

Obama catered to Muslims ALL the time, remember them, missy, THEY'RE the ones who attacked us on 9-11, causing those losses you spk of!

Reply(37)
77
