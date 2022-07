BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Move over, Doogie Howser: A 13-year-old Texas girl is on her way to becoming a doctor after she was accepted into medical school. According to KPNX-TV and The Birmingham Times, Alena Analeigh Wicker, who was just 12 when she graduated from high school, is already a college junior after piling on the courses at Arizona State University and Alabama’s Oakwood University. Now, she has another accomplishment to add to her list: early acceptance into the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Heersink School of Medicine.

