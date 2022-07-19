ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Delaget Announces New Partnership with Instant Financial

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

Delaget, a SaaS (software as a service) company that serves restaurant operators their data analytics through seamless automation, announced their newest partnership with Instant Financial. Instant Financial is a provider of fee-free on-demand pay solutions, on a mission to help workers get out from the cycle of living paycheck...

aithority.com

The Associated Press

Procore Launches Workforce Management, a New End-to-End Solution for the Construction Industry

CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced the launch of a new solution, ProcoreWorkforce Management, which features two key products — Field Productivity as well as, Workforce Planning, formerly known as LaborChart. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005426/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
CNBC

The 10 best U.S. companies for career growth, according to new research

Certain signs of a good workplace are obvious — fair salaries, friendly co-workers, low quitting rates — but other "green flags" aren't as clear. Take professional development, for example, which can look different across industries, jobs and experience levels. Yet a lack of career growth opportunities is often...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Next Generation Composable Leaders Mercaux and Fluent Commerce Announce Partnership to Deliver Frictionless Omnichannel Fulfilment

The partnership will see Fluent Commerce's Headless OMS and Mercaux's Next Generation Composable In-Store Platform combine to turn "fulfilment into an experience" by facilitating a frictionless omnichannel fulfilment & checkout experience for customers. In-Store customers will now be able to build, checkout and fulfil mixed "Universal Baskets" of items from...
RETAIL
Black Enterprise

Meet The Corporate Leaders With the Bold Plan To Hire 1 Million Black People

More than 18 months after its inception, OneTen–the initiative designed by Kenneth Frazier, retired CEO and current executive chairman of pharmaceutical giant Merck, former American Express Chairman and CEO Ken Chenault, and former Infor CEO and Chairman Charles Phillips–has been gaining momentum fulfilling pledges made by leaders of the nation’s largest companies to create 1 million family-sustaining, career-advancing jobs for Black non-degree holders over the next decade.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

How to build the business case for AI-powered demand planning in the cement industry

Cement demand is a moving target. The best way to master it is to get ahead of it. Market conditions are more volatile than ever before. The key competitive differentiator under such circumstances is market responsiveness—the agility with which cement manufacturers adapt to the many curveballs that are the trademark of the construction industry. This, in turn, can only be achieved via a proactive approach to demand planning.
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Flip Raises $60M at $500M Valuation to Expand Discovery eCommerce Platform

Discovery eCommerce startup Flip raised $60M in a Series B funding round that puts its valuation at $500 million as the company expands its social commerce platform and strengthens brand relationships. The funding round was led by WestCap with participation from previous investors Mubadala Capital and Streamlined Ventures, bringing the...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Announces Collaboration with Yves Behar’s fuseproject

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- CIONIC announces a collaboration with acclaimed designer Yves Behar and his world-renowned multidisciplinary design firm, fuseproject. The collaboration between fuseproject and CIONIC marries thoughtfully inclusive design with revolutionary mobility technology to deliver the Cionic Neural Sleeve, an FDA-cleared bionic leg wearable that uses AI to understand and influence human mobility in real-time, enabling greater access and independence for individuals living with mobility differences such as multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005406/en/ Cionic Neural Leg Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Navitus Health Solutions Welcomes Shayna Schulz as Chief Operations Officer

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Navitus Health Solutions, an industry-disrupting pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) that’s committed to bringing humanity to pharmacy benefits management through greater transparency and affordability, announced today that Shayna Schulz has joined the company as Chief Operations Officer. Shayna is responsible for providing strategic direction and oversight to the eligibility, claims administration and customer care operations to ensure Navitus continues to reach the highest operational efficiency and service delivery standards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005064/en/ Shayna Schulz, Chief Operations Officer, Navitus Health Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Intelly Launches an Innovative Real Estate Investment Platform on 20 July 2022

GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Blockchain fintech company Intelly is launching a fractional NFT (F-NFT) real estate investment platform on July 20th. Investors will be given access to property investments worldwide using Intelly’s INTL token to purchase fractional real estate assets on its decentralized real estate investment platform. Intelly has successfully completed its initial coin offering at the beginning of 2022 and established the Intelly Exchange - a liquid real estate market in which investors can trade F-NFTs priced by market participants based on the underlying asset’s profitability. The exchange will list projects from the residential, commercial, and enterprise sectors like a branded beach club or restaurant, which are tokenized via F-NFT’s, allowing investors to switch between investments in a matter of seconds, depending on their risk appetite. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005426/en/ Intelly Launches an Innovative Real Estate Investment Platform on 20 July 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
MARKETS
pymnts

Visa Considers Taking Stake in FinTech Airwallex

Visa is reportedly in talks to contribute to a funding round for FinTech startup Airwallex, according to people familiar with the matter. Sources told Bloomberg that Airwallex’s goal is to raise $100 million to $150 million in an extension for its Series E round, per a report Wednesday (July 20).
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

How a B2B NFT Platform Can Help Businesses Retain Customers

Niftyz enables businesses to mint B2B NFTs and create a new digital property from IP and assets they already own. Early adopters wanted!. Niftyz B2B NFT platform delivers cutting-edge web3 capability to start-ups, legal and financial firms, emerging brands, and agencies who can mint B2B NFTs and create a new digital property from IP and assets they already own.
TECHNOLOGY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Top Supply Chain Projects: Fine Tune Saves Client $100,000 After Auditing Deep Dive

Our 2022 Top Supply Projects award’s mission is to celebrate projects the most transformative and successful cases from the past year. And, this is certainly true for the project featured in this interview. The editors of Supply and Demand Chain Executive sit down with Fine Tune executives to discuss...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Kofax Announces 2022 Customer Excellence Award Winners for Digital Workflow Transformation

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Kofax®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, today announces the winners of its 2022 Customer Excellence Awards at Kofax Accelerate, the company’s annual virtual customer event. Customers who received awards are honored for their stand-out achievements with Kofax products, and for demonstrating the ability to Work Like Tomorrow™ – today. Nominations were submitted for recognition across award categories for the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005102/en/ Kofax 2022 Customer Excellence Award Winners for Digital Workflow Transformation (Graphic: Kofax)
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Start a Career in the Crypto Industry

The crypto industry has continued to evolve at a breakneck pace since it gained popularity a few years ago. Due to this, the industry has become a source of attraction for many talented individuals. A career in crypto could seem daunting to those without the proper knowledge of how to channel their interest, as it could scare them away from this industry.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Groundbreaking Tool from dunnhumby and VST Gives Brands Instant Access to Tesco Planogram Publisher Data

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- dunnhumby – the global leader in customer data science – and retail technology company VST have today announced the recent launch of Planogram Publisher, a consumer-packaged goods (CPG)-focused software product available exclusively in the UK as part of Tesco Media & Insight Platform powered by dunnhumby. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005078/en/ An example of a soft drinks planogram visual (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Accurate RAN Planning Can Drive Significant CAPEX Savings for Operators, says Infovista

Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA), announced the findings of a report commissioned from Mobile Experts which shows how improved modeling precision in RAN planning and design optimization can drive significant CAPEX savings for mobile operators by either increasing RAN capacity or deferring investment in additional spectrum and radio equipment.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

