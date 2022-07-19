ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GCs: How Effective Is Your Data Tracking And Reporting?

By SPOTDRAFT AND ABOVE THE LAW
Cover picture for the articleA law department may set up multiple initiatives, but at the end of the day, a GC won’t be able to prove their value without proper data. In this webinar presented with...

abovethelaw.com

Introducing Fact & Issue Finder: The New Tool From LexisNexis That Will Forever Change The Way You Do Litigation Research

If you’ve ever been tasked with litigation research, you know just how long it can take – and that’s on a straightforward matter. We’ve all been asked to find that needle in the haystack, or that one case that the partner swears they once read that said a very specific thing that wins your whole case. In those instances, a single litigation research issue can easily take up an entire weekend.
LAW
The Associated Press

Procore Launches Workforce Management, a New End-to-End Solution for the Construction Industry

CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced the launch of a new solution, ProcoreWorkforce Management, which features two key products — Field Productivity as well as, Workforce Planning, formerly known as LaborChart. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005426/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Pecan AI Announces One-Click Data Science Model Deployment, Integration with Core Business Systems, and Automated Live Model Monitoring

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Pecan AI, the leader in AI-based predictive analytics for BI analysts and business teams, today announced the addition of one-click model deployment and integration with common CRMs, marketing automation, and other core business systems. Pecan’s customers can now take immediate actions based on the highly accurate predictions for future churn, lifetime value, demand and other customer-conversion metrics generated by Pecan. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005174/en/ Pecan AI Predictive Analytics Platform: Predictive Query Example - Upsell Use-Case (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Accurate RAN Planning Can Drive Significant CAPEX Savings for Operators, says Infovista

Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA), announced the findings of a report commissioned from Mobile Experts which shows how improved modeling precision in RAN planning and design optimization can drive significant CAPEX savings for mobile operators by either increasing RAN capacity or deferring investment in additional spectrum and radio equipment.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Thales Delivers Solution to Help SAP Customers Control their Data in the Cloud

PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Thales announced a new cloud data protection solution that will protect SAP customers’ sensitive data in SAP applications in public cloud environments. Together, the two companies are offering new capabilities that enable security teams to own and centralise the control of their encryption keys across public clouds while helping meet compliance and regulatory requirements. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005142/en/ ©Thales
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Align, Awarded Top Managed Security Provider by GRC Outlook, is Shaping the New Model of MSPs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Align, the premier global provider of technology infrastructure solutions and managed IT services, was recently named Top Managed Security Provider by GRC Outlook, an industry publication covering the latest trends of governance, risk management and compliance. To celebrate the momentous award, Align was featured in the cover story of the July issue of GRC Outlook. The featured article offers a valuable perspective from the Managed Services leadership team on the importance of partnering with the right managed service provider and delves into the differentiating factors of Align Managed Services. Featuring Vinod Paul, Chief Operation Officer; John Araneo Esq., General Council and Managing Director of Cybersecurity; and Chris Zadrima, Senior Director of Managed Services, the piece provides readers a peek behind the curtain of Align’s Managed Services and Cybersecurity business, including more detail on the unique approach to shaping Align’s managed IT offering. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005899/en/ Align featured in GRC Outlook as the Top Managed Security Provider in 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Top Supply Chain Projects: Fine Tune Saves Client $100,000 After Auditing Deep Dive

Our 2022 Top Supply Projects award’s mission is to celebrate projects the most transformative and successful cases from the past year. And, this is certainly true for the project featured in this interview. The editors of Supply and Demand Chain Executive sit down with Fine Tune executives to discuss...
ECONOMY
HIT Consultant

Practicing for the Next Pandemic with Real-World Data

Data reporting challenges during the current pandemic relate to the lack of connectivity between public health and information technology (IT) reporting systems throughout the country. While access to real-world data (RWD) helps address this situation, the solution goes beyond simple accessibility. Real-world data represents data collected outside of randomized clinical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Wellsheet Recognized as a Sample Vendor in Smart EHR UI in a Gartner Report

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Wellsheet Inc., the leading Smart EHR UI provider reducing clinician burnout and increasing EHR efficiency and usability, announced today that Gartner has named Wellsheet as a Sample Vendor in the Smart EHR UI category in the Gartner® Hype Cycle® for Digital Care Delivery Including Virtual Care, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005345/en/ Wellsheet’s Smart EHR UI harnesses machine learning predictive models to anticipate physicians’ workflow needs, surfacing the most relevant clinical data based on their specialty and workflow habits and allows providers to quickly arrive at the correct clinical insights. Wellsheet is embedded within a Cerner or Epic EHR and enables clinicians to understand what actions to take without compromising the provider-patient interaction. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Reimagining Customer Behavior Through Machine Learning

There has been a huge advancement in the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology by various industries and institutions. Sectors such as health, construction, agriculture, and business are the frontier institutions embracing the new technology. The awareness of how this technology augments productivity and reduces the cost of operation is the major reason behind its acceptance globally.
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Keysight Introduces Cloud-Based End-to-End Open RAN Architect Test Solutions

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the Keysight Open Radio Access Network Architect (KORA) test solutions are moving to cloud-based deployment for improved flexibility and rapid deployment. In addition, the company’s LoadCore software for testing 5G Core (5GC), is now available as a metered, pay-as-you-go (PAYG) solution in AWS Marketplace to allow customers to scale costs with usage. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005633/en/ Keysight’s LoadCore software simulates 5G UE behavior to validate the 5G Core (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Accenture Ranks No. 1 in Cybersecurity Service Providers by HFS Research

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been recognized as the No. 1 cybersecurity service provider overall in a new report from industry analyst firm HFS Research. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005397/en/ Accenture has been recognized as the top cybersecurity service provider in new report from industry analyst firm HFS Research (Graphic: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

15Five, a pioneer in talent management HR tech, raises $52M to boost its own performance

Now in use at some 3,400 companies — customers include Credit Karma, Spotify and Pendo, with its sweet spot specifically on businesses with between 100 and 2,500 employees — the startup will double down on what David Hassell, the CEO and founder of 15Five, describes as not just as providing insights, but also outcomes, ushering in a wider move into areas like coaching and education to expand a platform that today is used to help track and set goals for teams and individuals in them.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

SIMBA Chain and Equideum Health Announce Partnership To Build Web3 Health Data Exchange

SOUTH BEND, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- SIMBA Chain is announcing a new partnership for the global healthcare and life sciences industry with Equideum Health, the Web3 and blockchain-powered health company formerly known as ConsenSys Health. The collaboration aims to significantly enhance global healthcare by building a decentralized marketplace, dubbed the Equideum Exchange, for empowering individuals to monetize health and health-relevant data about them. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005084/en/ Equideum Health Partners with SIMBA Chain (Graphic: Business Wire)
HEALTH
The Associated Press

DirectDefense Names Cyber Security Expert Rick Tillery to Lead the Company’s Growing MSSP Program

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- DirectDefense, Inc., an information security services company that provides enterprise risk assessments, penetration testing, ICS/SCADA security services, and 24/7 managed services, announced today that it has named Richard (“Rick”) Tillery as MSSP Director. Rick will manage the DirectDefense team of Security Analysts who are focused on the detection of cyber security events and is responsible for the management and enhancement of detection infrastructure and response to cyber security incidents. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005120/en/ DirectDefense Names Cyber Security Expert Rick Tillery to Lead the Company’s Growing MSSP Program (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Smart Airspace Security Startup Dedrone Raises $30 Million to Protect Organizations from Nefarious Drone Activity

Smart airspace security startup, Dedrone, raising $30 million dollars in a Series C round led by the public safety technology company, Axon. Dedrone says it protects organizations from drone threats by using the advanced hardware and software technology it develops to secure their airspace. The startup's solutions are used by hundreds of commercial, government, and military customers, including the U.S. Department of Defense. Aaditya Devarakonda, CEO of Dedrone, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Microsoft unveils Project AirSim for testing drones and other autonomous aircraft through simulation

Several years ago, Microsoft Research offered an open-sourced tool called AirSim, which was a simulator for drones, cars and other autonomous vehicles. After years of experimentation, Microsoft ended up archiving the repository for the original AirSim platform. But today, July 18, 2022, it launched a new AirSim simulation platform for the aerospace industry called "Project AirSim."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

